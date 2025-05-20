Electors call for two by-elections to be held in Stirchley and Brookside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each of two vacancies on Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council needed 10 valid signatures to start the process of calling a by-election.

That has now happened, officials at Telford & Wrekin Council have confirmed.

The two vacancies were caused when Stuart Cook, then Karl Jolly, separately resigned their seats on Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council.

Stirchley & Brookside Parish Council at the Sambrook Centre in Stirchley. Picture: LDRS

Mr Cook resigned his Brookside seat claiming that the parish council “fails to prioritise the genuine needs and concerns of its residents".

Mr Jolly, a PCSO, separately stepped down from the council where he had represented Stirchley.

The two resignations have since been followed by the retirement at last week’s annual meeting of Councillor Jim Loveridge.

The process has only just begun for filling Mr Loveridge’s Brookside seat. In the meantime Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council has three unfilled seats out of its 13 councillor spots.

Electors of the parish will be able to raise matters of concern at the parish council’s electors meeting on Tuesday, May 27.