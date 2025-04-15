Extraordinary meeting called to consider Telford councillor’s leave request

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Usman Ahmed is understood not to have attended any meetings of Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council for nearly six months.

Wellington town mayor Councillor Usman Ahmed

Councillor Ahmed is also currently the mayor of Wellington where a similar situation exists.

Councillors automatically lose their seats if they fail without reason to attend meetings.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council will hold an extraordinary full council meeting on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 6.30 pm at Hadley Community Centre.

Councillors will be required to consider and vote on the approval of the request.

The session is open to the public.

A spokesperson for Wellington Town Council said: “At this time, we will not be providing any further statements.”