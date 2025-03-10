Councillors ‘listening’ on future of town and parish council boundaries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The borough currently has 27 town and parish councils and two parish meetings – representing places as diverse as Ercall Magna, Wellington, and Newport – and they are often the first place residents go when they have a burning local issue.

Councillor Paul Davis chairs Telford & Wrekin Council’s Boundary Review Committee, and insists that the authority wants to hear from residents as a review of local democratic arrangements gets underway.

Community Governance Reviews can consider a range of options including creating, merging, renaming or altering towns and parishes, changing the size of parishes or the number of councillors in them.

“A wide range of options can be considered for town and parish councils, but nothing is planned yet, and all feedback will be taken on board,” said Councillor Davis (Labour, Haygate & Park).

Paul Davis

“A boundary governance review is consultative in its approach; it’s about listening to what residents want.

“We’ve been speaking directly to town and parish councils, community groups and other stakeholders but it’s important that local residents, who know their local communities better than anyone, also have their say as this directly effects every one of us.

“Currently, the Government’s devolution plans are looking at streamlining local democracy and governance, but they have also been clear that town and parish councils have an important role to play in local communities, as the voice of their residents.

“But every town, parish and community in the borough is different; each with their own identity, their own needs, and pride in their own place, so a one-size approach certainly doesn’t fit all.

“So, we want to hear what you think. Are town and parish councils in the right places? Do they represent where you live? Are there enough? Are there too many? Even if you think things are just right as they are, it’s important to tell us that.”

Telford And Wrekin Council\'s Southwater HQ - which includes a library and a coffee shop

Community Governance Reviews are a legal process to make sure that Town and Parish Council arrangements best represent people living in the area.

This means making sure that those living in the area, and other interested groups, have a say in how their local communities are represented.

The Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government recommends they are carried out periodically, as towns and parishes grow over time.

Any new arrangements will have to be in place in time for the borough-wide elections in 2027.

Councillor Davis added: “Telford and Wrekin has grown considerably since local Town and Parish Council arrangements were introduced. Therefore, it is important that local town and parish council arrangements are reviewed to make sure they reflect local populations and communities

“We welcome feedback from any residents and interested organisations who may wish to comment on existing arrangements in their local area, or make alternative proposals, as local knowledge and the experience of our communities is vital in this review. Feedback already given during the previous review will also be taken into account.”

Feedback and suggestions can be given via an online survey: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/Interview/35c21aee-c343-4665-a028-d599c422d958 , by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk or by post, no later than Monday March 24.

Comments and feedback will be presented to the Boundary Review Committee on Thursday April 3.

If approved, there will then be a further four-week consultation period for residents and stakeholders to comment on any proposed changes.

The outcome of the Community Governance Review, including any changes to Town and Parish Council arrangements, will then come into effect at the next local election, in May 2027.