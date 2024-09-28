MP holds first surgery event discussing concerns and issues in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Member of Parliament for Telford, Shaun Davies, held his first surgery event yesterday (Friday, September 27) in Oakengates giving residents in the borough an opportunity to chat face-to-face with him for the first time since being elected in July.

Davies welcomed "open discussions and collaboration on key community matters".

Residents shared ideas and details on things that matter to them, with topics ranging from health services to opportunities for local graduates, preventing food waste and business subsidies.

Following the event, the Telford MP says he will be providing follow-ups to residents on the issues that they raised.

Telford resident, Peter, visited the MP's first surgery

The Telford MP said: "Firstly, I'd like to thank those who took the time to attend today. The session was a wonderful opportunity to meet residents in this environment for the first time since I was elected back in July.

"Getting out and about around Telford is and always will be my favourite thing to do. I want to stay connected with the people I serve, and I truly value and understand the role that events like these have in the community."

Shaun Davies MP held his first surgery event on Friday

During October, Davies will launch the first event in a series of local coffee mornings and afternoons that will be held in collaboration with local partners including Telford and Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, health services, and other public organisations.

These events will offer residents in the borough "another opportunity to connect directly with the public services that support their community - all in one convenient location".

Further details on the MP's drop-in session in Madeley during October will be announced soon. Residents will not need to book in advance.

Meanwhile, the Telford MP's next surgery session - appointment based - will take place in November.