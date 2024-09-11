Shropshire MP set to lead debate on re-establishing county rail link

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Helen Morgan wants to put pressure on the Government to continue with plans to reconnect Oswestry to the rail mainline by using a light rail from Gobowen, stopping at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital and finishing in Oswestry.

Mrs Morgan's Westminster Hall debate on reconnecting Oswestry to the mainline is scheduled to take place from 4pm to 4.30pm today.

MP Helen Morgan in Parliament

The Liberal Democrat MP says the Oswestry scheme has very high and financially positive value for money according to a Department for Transport business case.