Shropshire MP set to lead debate on re-establishing county rail link
A Shropshire MP will be leading a debate on re-establishing a train link in north Shropshire this afternoon .
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Helen Morgan wants to put pressure on the Government to continue with plans to reconnect Oswestry to the rail mainline by using a light rail from Gobowen, stopping at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital and finishing in Oswestry.
Mrs Morgan's Westminster Hall debate on reconnecting Oswestry to the mainline is scheduled to take place from 4pm to 4.30pm today.
The Liberal Democrat MP says the Oswestry scheme has very high and financially positive value for money according to a Department for Transport business case.