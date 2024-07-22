New council leader makes 'cast-iron guarantee' never to charge for green waste collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From October, Shropshire Council will be introducing a charge of £56 a year for garden waste to be collected, in a bid to help make £62.5 million of savings.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council's new leader Councillor Lee Carter says the same wouldn't be happening in Telford and Wrekin under his watch.

“I can give a cast-iron guarantee that this administration will always do the right thing and that means we will continue with free green waste collections,” said Councillor Carter, who was named as the new leader at last week’s full council meeting.

“As long as there’s a Labour administration, we will always commit to that and collections will always remain at the current frequency.

“Everything that currently happens will remain the same. Household recycling centres will also be open seven days of the week.”

Shropshire Council's decision followed a consultation that ran throughout April and May which asked residents what they would be willing to pay for a garden waste subscription and for their thoughts about proposals to close two recycling centres.

Following the consultation, it was also decided that all five recycling centres would remain open but close one day a week to help make the required savings.