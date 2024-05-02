Don't forget to take your ID to vote in today's police commissioner election

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

PCCs are elected to ensure the policing needs of communities are met as effectively as possible and to oversee how crime is tackled in your police force area.

Voters in Shropshire will be voting for a police and crime commissioner for the West Mercia Police area.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and you will need take proof of your identity with you to be able to vote.