Countdown clock to the next police commissioner election starts ticking

Voting will take place across the region on Thursday May 2, 2024 and it will be overseen by a senior official from Telford & Wrekin Council, it has been announced today.

The West Mercia Police area is divided into four localities covering Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin, and covers nine local authority areas including Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Police and Crime Commissioners are tasked with holding the force to account and for setting budgets and policing priorities.

David Sidaway, chief executive of Telford & Wrekin Council and returning officer for the borough, has been appointed as the Police Area Returning Officer for West Mercia in 2024.

The Police Area Returning Officer is responsible for the overall conduct of the election of a Police and Crime Commissioner in the police area.

Potential candidates for the role of Police and Crime Commissioner can submit nomination papers on working days between 10am on Wednesday, April 20 and 4pm on Friday, April 5 at Telford & Wrekin Council’s offices at Darby House, Lawn Central, Telford, and can find more information on the council’s website.

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, May 2 2024.

New voter legislation means that electors will need to show Voter ID at a Police & Crime Commissioner election for the first time this year. The council is urging people to ensure they have suitable ID.

David Sidaway, Police Area Returning Officer for West Mercia, said: “Following the Government’s introduction of new legislation concerning Voter ID, proxy voting and other matters relating to elections, I would encourage everyone to visit electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID ahead of polling day so that they’re aware of any changes that might affect them. The site also includes useful information about registering to vote.”

Information – including how to obtain and submit nominations papers – and official notices regarding the Police and Crime Commissioner elections, both before and after the poll will be published at the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

For more information on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office, please visit the West Mercia PCC website.