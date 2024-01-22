Shrewsbury's Tory MP to 'lead rebellion' against Government over council funding

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he would vote against the local government finance settlement when it goes before the Commons next month unless more money is found for Shropshire Council.

He said he was prepared to resign from his role as a government trade envoy to vote with Labour against the settlement.

Mr Kawczynski met with the leadership of Shropshire Council on Friday afternoon, and said the cost of adult social care in the district had become untenable.

He had threatened a similar rebellion in 2016, which led to the authority being given an extra £8.5 million.

Mr Kawczynski said 83 per cent of all Shropshire Council's revenue went on funding adult social care, and the situation could not continue.

He said he was confident of getting enough support among Conservative backbenchers to vote down the settlement, if more money was not found.

"It will only take about 20-25 of us to convince the Government to give us more money," he said.

"It is my intention to start a rebellion. I consider the way in which a Christian country looks after the elderly is a testament to society as a whole."

Mr Kawczynski said Shropshire had a very large elderly population, which was also growing at a faster rate than the national average.

He said he also feared that care homes in the district would be forced out of business unless they were funded properly.

"I have told the Chief Whip and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, I never vote against the Government, unlike other Tory MPs, I argue with them behind closed doors," he said.

"But I am prepared to vote against the Government if this is the final settlement that is put before the House. And I am prepared to leave the Government, and resign from my role as a trade envoy to vote against it."