Plans refused for 'overbearing' new home in Newport street

The proposal included building a new three-bedroom property on Strine Way, Newport.

A design and access statement completed by Foster Architecture & Design said that the proposed land is currently ‘overgrown and somewhat wasted garden’.

They stated that by ‘minimising the scale and size of the design’ the proposed property would preserve the existing street scene.

“The property has been specifically designed to not only respect its current setting, mimicking the neighbouring amenity, but most importantly carefully and intricately working with the existing topography to minimise any impact to the surrounding properties,” said Foster Architecture & Design

“More modern features are introduced to the rear including larger expanses of glazing in order to provide adequate natural daylight to the property whilst all of these are positioned in a way as to minimise the impact on the surrounding amenity.”

Plans would have included demolishing a double garage to create a new parking area and more garden space.

“Although shared the proposal provides a suitable access for both properties, with parking provision to the new dwelling also providing a minimum of three car parking spaces as well as room to turn and leave the property in a forward-facing gear, there is also ample storage space within the proposed garage for bicycles,” added the application.

Foster Architecture & Design said that the proposed property had been positioned to minimised impact on neighbouring properties, including window openings being at a ‘high level’.

“The surrounding amenity will be largely unaffected by the proposed design with the reduced scale of the proposal and appropriate separation distances being provided between the adjacent dwellings, the single storey frontage and sub-terranean design also mitigates any impact on the neighbouring occupants,” the statement added.

Foster Architecture & Design added that the corner plot provided over 800 square metres in total of garden providing the for a ‘new considerate and sympathetic development’.

They added: “There are a number of examples of new dwelling houses approved by Telford and Wrekin Council in close proximity to the proposed site, highlighting both the need for such developments and also setting a precedent for new dwellings within the area.”

The Telford & Wrekin Council’s drainage, highways and ecology departments all supported the plans subject to conditions.

The application received one objection from a residents of Strine Way and another letter containing comments from a group of neighbouring residents.

Concerns included the impact of vibrations from building work on linked detached properties which have previously been affected by subsidence.

Fears were also raised about the site entrance being small and that lorries delivering building materials would ‘inevitably block drives’. Noise concerns from building work were also raised.

Telford & Wrekin Council refused the application concluding that the building would ‘fail to be in keeping with the prevailing character and appearance of the surrounding area’.

The council’s planning officer said that the proposed property would be ‘contrived in nature, resulting in an extrinsic feature within the nearby street scene’.

They added that the planned home would cause ‘significantly detrimental harm’ upon a neighbouring property with ‘an overbearing impact’ being caused.

The applicant can appeal the decision.