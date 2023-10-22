People ‘stuck at home for three months’ amid Shropshire blue badge application delays

Shropshire Council has issued the warning to drivers after a woman was fined almost £2500 for Blue Badge misuse

The authority has come under fresh criticism over the time it takes to process applications, which it says is partly because it has started asking for more evidence.

However the authority says it is training new staff to address the backlog.

The issue was in the spotlight earlier this year when the council confirmed some people were left waiting for up to 12 weeks for their badges to arrive – with renewals taking significantly longer than new applications.

But when challenged at a cabinet meeting this week over what the current wait times were, senior councillors were not able to produce the figures.

The matter was raised through a question to cabinet by Councillor Kate Halliday, who represents Belle Vue in Shrewsbury.

Her question, read by Labour group leader Councillor Julia Buckley, said: “The council average waiting times for the blue badge scheme have increased in recent months causing difficulties for those who wish to apply for or renew their blue badge.

“The blue badge scheme provides a lifeline for residents with disabilities, enabling them or their carer to park as near as possible to essential amenities.

“The council has communicated that they are attempting to improve the waiting times, however residents tell me that they are still being told they need to wait weeks for their applications to be dealt with.

“I have been informed by an applicant that the council used to send out reminders to existing blue badge holders and that they are no longer doing so.”

Councillor Halliday asked for the current average wait times and for the council to consider re-introducing text reminders.

Councillor Chris Schofield, portfolio holder for regulatory services, said the council’s previous approach to dealing with applications was “more ‘light-touch’ than we would have wanted”.

He said: “Whilst we should have identified this earlier, without the supervisory staffing capacity necessary this was overlooked.”

Councillor Schofield said the number of staff assessing applications had recently increased from two to four, but in terms of full-time equivalent roles this had only risen from 1.4 to 2.3.

He said: “Ongoing training of the new officers is adversely impacting processing efficiencies, however, this will gradually reverse as the new officers become more knowledgeable and skilled.”

With the extra staff capacity, Councillor Schofield said officers were now taking a “more robust position” on applications.

He said: “Applicants are being challenged to produce more robust evidence to demonstrate eligibility and this is taking more time that it previously did.

“We anticipate it will take three years to completely overhaul the process; this is because most blue badges last for three years and until we have processed all renewals under the new regime, we will encounter unsatisfactory applications and a level of dissatisfaction with the service as customers become familiar with our revised expectations.”

Councillor Buckley pointed out that Councillor Schofield had not actually answered the questions of what the current wait times are and whether the council could re-introduce text reminders.

She said: “What residents are telling me is 12 weeks, and they’re telling me they’re stuck at home and can’t go anywhere while they’re waiting.”

A follow-up question from Councillor Halliday asked whether the council could consider automating the process for people with lifelong conditions.