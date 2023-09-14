MP calls on council to protect swimming pools

Philip Dunne

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne says the government confirmed in the Autumn Budget it was making £60 million available to support public swimming pools across the country, through the Swimming Pool Support Fund.

Applications from Local Authorities for £20 million of immediate revenue support closed in August, with the next phase of funding now open for applications.

This latest tranche of funding will provide energy efficiency measures for pools and leisure centres, to help reduce running costs and secure their long-term future. Local Authorities are able to support charity and community pools within their application, as well as their own swimming pool provision.

Final funding allocations will be administered by Sport England.

Mr Dunne said: “Swimming remains a very popular form of exercise, across a very wide range of ages and abilities. So protecting the long term future of public pools in South Shropshire is very important.