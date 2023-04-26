Revealed: Eight council officials in Shropshire earn more than £100,000

The top earners at Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire councils have been revealed in the latest report

The top earners in local councils have been revealed in this year's Town Hall Rich List.

The list, published by the Taxpayers' Alliance, shows that several council staff in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin took home six-figure salaries in 2022.

The Town Hall Rich List compiles a list of council employees throughout the country in receipt of over £100,000 in total remuneration in a single financial year, including redundancy payments, pensions and salary.

Telford & Wrekin's chief executive, David Sidaway, took the highest salary last year, receiving a salary of £170,816, with £25,541 in pension contributions, totalling £196,357.

Shropshire Council's chief executive, Andy Begley was the next highest earner in the area, taking £157,208 in salary, with £27,354 in pension contributions, totalling £184,562.

Topping the charts for total remuneration in Shropshire was the executive director of children's services, taking a salary of £68,671, compensation for loss of office of £117,589, and pension contributions of £11,853, making their total remuneration £198,113.

According to the list, five Telford & Wrekin Council and three Shropshire Council staff took home six-figure salaries.

Last year, at least 2,759 council employees across the country received more than £100,000 in total remuneration, of which 721 received £150,000 or more.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Telford & Wrekin Council delivers over 700 services, with a budget of £500 million, touching almost every part of life in the borough whilst maintaining the lowest council tax in the Midlands for the services we provide.

“The rate of pay for our senior team is in line with similar-sized councils in the UK and their remuneration is consistent with their level of skill, expertise and responsibility.”

A Shropshire Council spokesman said: “Shropshire Council is committed to keeping and attracting the very best staff and our levels of pay are in line with many other large local authorities.

“Our staff are key to the delivery of the new Shropshire Plan, and ensuring that we have healthy people, a healthy environment and a healthy economy, all underpinned by a healthy and well-run council.