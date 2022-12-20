Notification Settings

Council opens consultation on Shropshire Council plans to close £45 million budget deficit

By Megan JonesBridgnorthPoliticsPublished: Comments

A consultation on how Shropshire Council will close its £45 million budget deficit is now open to the public.

Shropshire Council has opened a consultation on their plans to close £45m budget deficit
The council is proposing a transformation and efficiency programme that will save £50.6 million over 12 months.

Ongoing impacts of the pandemic alongside broader economic conditions, particularly the effects of inflation and rising energy costs, are at the root of the budget challenge facing the council.

The authority has previously said it has plans to deliver a balanced budget, without cutting services, with attempts to increase efficiency rather than scaling back.

In addition, the council is proposing to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent. The increase would be equivalent to £1.38 a week for the average household in Shropshire on Band C.

The proposed increased in council tax would provide an extra £10m.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: “These proposals come at a very difficult time as people and businesses face ever rising costs.

"This represents a final chance to achieve a sustainable budget for the council while ensuring that vulnerable adults and children are protected as far as possible, and that other vital services such as waste collection, highways maintenance and flood defences and libraries can continue.

“At this stage we are seeking people’s views on the overall approach. Further consultations will be planned in due course on any specific proposals as these are developed, such as changes to car parking arrangements and how we do more to minimise household waste and potentially charging for green waste collections.”

Feedback from the consultation will inform the final budget proposals which will come back to the council in March.

Residents can have their say online at shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/budget-consultation-202324.

Those unable to go online can take part in the consultation by calling 0345 6789077. The consultation will remain open until January 30.

