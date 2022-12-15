Telford and Wrekin Council leader chosen by Labour to fight for seat at next election

Councillor Davies, the Telford and Wrekin Council leader, was announced as the candidate last night.
He said: "It’s one of my greatest honours of my life to be selected by fellow Telford Labour members to be their parliamentary candidate for my home town.
"Telford needs a Labour MP and Britain needs a Labour government so we can deliver for Telford and deliver for Great Britain
"In Telford we have an MP with a 11,000+ majority - the challenge to overturn that majority will be massive but Telford Labour and I will give it our all to make it happen."
West Midlands Labour congratulated Mr Davies on his selection.
Congratulations to @CllrShaunDavies who is the newly selected parliamentary candidate for Telford. pic.twitter.com/odA4qstFGN— West Midlands Labour (@WMLabour) December 14, 2022
Lucy Allan, the current Conservative MP, first became the region's parliamentary representative in 2015, narrowly beating Labour's Kuldip Sahota by around 700 votes. In the 2019 vote, she increased her majority significantly.