Telford and Wrekin Council leader chosen by Labour to fight for seat at next election

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPoliticsPublished: Last Updated:

Shaun Davies has been selected by Labour to challenge for the Telford seat at the next general election.

Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Davies, the Telford and Wrekin Council leader, was announced as the candidate last night.

He said: "It’s one of my greatest honours of my life to be selected by fellow Telford Labour members to be their parliamentary candidate for my home town.

"Telford needs a Labour MP and Britain needs a Labour government so we can deliver for Telford and deliver for Great Britain

"In Telford we have an MP with a 11,000+ majority - the challenge to overturn that majority will be massive but Telford Labour and I will give it our all to make it happen."

West Midlands Labour congratulated Mr Davies on his selection.

Lucy Allan, the current Conservative MP, first became the region's parliamentary representative in 2015, narrowly beating Labour's Kuldip Sahota by around 700 votes. In the 2019 vote, she increased her majority significantly.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

