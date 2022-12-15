Telford and Wrekin Council leader chosen by Labour to fight for seat at next election

Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Davies, the Telford and Wrekin Council leader, was announced as the candidate last night.

He said: "It’s one of my greatest honours of my life to be selected by fellow Telford Labour members to be their parliamentary candidate for my home town.

"Telford needs a Labour MP and Britain needs a Labour government so we can deliver for Telford and deliver for Great Britain

"In Telford we have an MP with a 11,000+ majority - the challenge to overturn that majority will be massive but Telford Labour and I will give it our all to make it happen."

West Midlands Labour congratulated Mr Davies on his selection.

Congratulations to @CllrShaunDavies who is the newly selected parliamentary candidate for Telford. pic.twitter.com/odA4qstFGN — West Midlands Labour (@WMLabour) December 14, 2022