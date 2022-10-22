'My dog could do better': Oswestry townsfolk united in not wanting Boris Johnson back as PM

Ian Kavanagh from Black Forest Deli, said the idea of Boris Johnson returning to No 10 was 'ridiculous'

Rumours abound that Boris Johnson is set to attempt the biggest comeback in political history by throwing his hat into the ring to become Prime Minister – again. But the idea did not go down well in the north Shropshire town.

In fact the only name that came up as a serious replacement for Liz Truss among shoppers and market traders was Theresa May.

Army veteran Mark Pashby, who received an MBE for his services in the forces in 2002, had no hesitation in naming Mrs May as the only possible person who could lead the Conservatives through the current political turmoil.

“She did a good job as Prime Minister and she would do a good job again,” he said.

“She would steady the ship.”

Bob Goodall, who runs Bob’s Records stall in the market, said: “I wouldn’t say no to Boris – he’s such a clown at least it would give us a laugh.

“Seriously, we do need a knight in shining armour at the moment – I think my dog Lennie could do a better job than what we have had.

“I am lucky that I am at an age where I am comfortable in life. I might have to tighten my belt but I will be fine. But younger people starting out in life or families with children and a mortgage, I just don’t know how they will cope over the coming months.”

Bob Goodall from Bobs Records says a knight in shining armour is needed - but Boris Johnson isn't the man

He agreed with Clare Barker, the Barber in the Market, that what was needed was a general election.

Clare said: “Who should take over, that is the million dollar question. With everything that is going on in the world at the moment, we needed somebody strong. And to be honest, no-one jumps out at the moment.”

“At least in a general election we would all be given the chance to decide who would be our Prime Minister, not just those in the Conservative Party.”

“I have a 20-year-old and I really worry about their future.”

Clare Barker from Clares Cut Hut wants a general election

Debbie Horne, who runs the Honeycomb Cottage Kitchen, admitted that at first she thought Boris Johnson had been doing an “OK” job.

“Then we had the pandemic – my daughter caught Covid and was so ill the hospital gave her 48 hours to pull through, which thankfully she did. And then we find out that Boris and his cronies were partying when people were dying. I am not a Royalist but seeing the Queen sitting on her own at her husband’s funeral, it just strike me how bad he had been breaking the rules.”

Debbie said there definitely needed to be a general election.

“We thought Boris was bad enough but then came Truss, modelling herself of Thatcher, who destroyed our country.

“But, to be honest, I am still on the fence when it comes to Keir Starmer. He can talk the talk, but can he set the economy on the right track? I don’t know.”

Whoever takes over the reins at Number 10, Ian Kavanagh, who runs the Black Forest Deli in the market, said it would be a poison chalice.

“I have lost faith in all of them, whatever political party,” he said.

“The idea that Boris could come back is ridiculous. But I am not sure who could deal the the problems.