Shrewsbury Town Council agrees to freeze precept

Shrewsbury Town Council, which is based at Shrewsbury Library, made the decision on its precept at Monday's meeting.

Councillors said they did not want to add to the financial hardship many households in the town are facing as they voted in favour of a zero per cent rise at a meeting on Monday.

The decision by the finance and general purposes committee, which will need to be ratified by the full council at a meeting later this month, means the annual charge will remain at £60.25 for a band D property – the lowest precept of any town council in the county.

It is the second year in a row the town council has opted not to raise its precept.

Finance officer Andy Watkin told the committee the precept would raise £1.55 million towards the council’s 2022/23 budget, up slightly on the £1.53m raised this year due to extra homes being added to the taxbase.

The total budget for next year was agreed at £3.76m, of which Mr Watkin said just £2,081 would need to be taken from reserves.

Mr Watkin said the new budget took into account increases in staffing costs, National Insurance contributions and energy tariffs, but that these would be balanced by a higher projected income and by limiting the amount put towards capital projects and reserves.

Labour councillor Alan Mosley, chairman of the committee and town council leader, said he was “delighted” that the council was in a position to freeze the precept again.

He said: “We know that many of our residents are in a cost of living crisis and that is about to get worse.

“In representing our residents we have a responsibility to mitigate that as much as possible, and that is why we are recommending no increase in council tax precept.

“Andy has been right in recognising and drawing our attention to the increase in costs that we are faced with... and that is why it is particularly pleasing that we are able to bring forward a zero increase in the precept.

“It’s due to the hard work that Andy and other officers have put into it, and it does represent good housekeeping on our part over the years and a good reserve balance which is a product of that good housekeeping.

“Despite zero increase, we do have significant projects in the pipeline which show value for money for the ratepayers and some achievements on the part of the council.”

Councillor Mosley highlighted some of the capital projects set to come to fruition in the next year, including a new BMX track in Monkmoor, restoration of the recreation ground on Stanley Lane, improved play parks at Greenacres, Kynaston Road and Upton Lane, and refurbished bus shelters across the town.

There will be more LED lights installed in the Quarry, public toilets will be renovated and the County Ground will see “very significant investment”, Councillor Mosley said.

Money has also been set aside for the Dana footpath development, the Big Town Plan, and to tackling the problem of Ash Dieback in trees on council-owned land.

Councillor Mosley said: “I think everyone concerned can be proud in presenting this budget and hopefully it will go through unanimously.

“It’s one that shows ongoing progress and it’s one that shows our concern for the circumstances of our ratepayers.”

The committee voted in favour of the budget and the precept freeze, which will now go forward to the full council on January 24.

Liberal Democrat group leader David Vasmer said: “I very much support the fact that we are not increasing the precept and I think, given the circumstances everybody faces at the moment, it’s a very wise move.”

Conservative group leader Alex Phillips also expressed his support, adding that in an “ordinary year” he would be pushing for a small reduction in the precept given the council’s healthy reserves.