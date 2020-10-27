Plans for 54 more static caravans at park near Llanfair Caerenion

Fir Caravan Park near Llanfair Caerenion has submitted plans to add another 54 static caravans to the site

Fir View Caravan Park owned by Sheeham Holdings Ltd already has 174 static caravans at the site.

If it is given the green light by Powys planners this will see the caravan park increase by nearly a third, to 228 statics.

The caravans would be approximately 12 metres long, by 3.6 metres wide and 3.9 metres high - and they would all be positioned six metres apart, which is the minimum distance between caravans according to the Caravan & Camping Club.

The application includes improvement to existing site access, creation of internal road layouts, landscaping parcels and installation of a small sewage treatment plant.

Geraint Jones of agents McCartney’s Planning and Survey said in a planning statement: “The applicants are seeking planning permission to expand their current caravan park which is known as Fir View Caravan Park.

“The proposal shows a scheme for 54 additional static caravans which are set to the south west of the current access from the A495.

Impact

“The internal site configuration allows for all users to pass by a central point thus ensuring security into the site.”

He said that the new pitches would be located below an area of woodland, but would be placed away from the trees “to ensure” there is no negative impact on them.

Mr Jones said: “The proposal also seeks to improve the existing access to the main site through the widening, the improved turning radius and the improvement to visibility in both directions.

“This is a positive for all existing users of the site.”

He also brings up the economic argument to back the proposal.

Mr Jones, said: “New tourist development is encouraged because of its contribution to the economy in terms of visitor spending, supporting business and employment.