October 14 meeting to discuss Abermule business units proposal

Graphic of how the Abermule Business Units could look.

Abermule with Llandyssil Community Council will discuss a pre-application for the new business park, which is being held by Powys County Council on Wednesday, October 14.

The county council wants to build nine business units at the business park at the edge of the village and where a bulking recycle facility is being built.

Local campaign group, Abermule Communities Together (ACT) would like to see artisan type units that would encourage small craft businesses to go there.

County Councillor for Dolfor, which includes Abermule, Councillor Gareth Pugh said: “That is not going to happen.

“I think Corris was mentioned, we can forget that sort of idea.

“That estate has already been downgraded by putting the bulking facility in there, we are going to be looking at the rougher trades.”

Councillor Gary Orrells, added: “We have to be realistic about who we expect will take on a premises there next to a recycling plant.

“In an ideal world we’d all love the Hilltop Honey or Clogau Gold, but that’s not going to happen.

“We are completely different to Corris and the clientele we can attract.”

Councillor Orrells said that Corris was a UNESCO site and that “attracted money to the area.”

He added: “We haven’t a hope of attracting those small niche businesses in to Abermule.

“We need to go down the light industry route to fill them.”

The pre-application consultation runs until October 26.

Next Wednesday, it is expected that most of the councillors will be part of a socially distanced, prior appointment meeting at Abermule Community Centre, while others will be able to take part or watch remotely.