Bridgnorth council asking to take on surrounding areas

A governance review, which is being carried out by Shropshire Council, will examine a Bridgnorth Town Council suggestion that it take on parts of Tasley and Worfield parish councils – as well as part of Stanmore.

Shropshire Council has twice previously rejected requests from Bridgnorth to review the boundary in the area.

But now, after Bridgnorth Town Council collected more than 800 signatures on a petition requesting the review – passing the legal threshold of 7.5 per cent of the electorate – Shropshire Council's hand has been forced.

It means the public will be asked their opinion on potential changes to the boundaries of the councils concerned.

One of the areas included in the request is Stanmore, which is the focus of a controversial development plan from Shropshire Council.

The plan includes a garden settlement and employment land which could be built over 40 hectares. It would mean an extra 850 homes on the site, which would be developed up until 2036.

Were the boundaries to be moved it would mean that some residents would come under Bridgnorth Town Council, and would pay their council tax to that authority instead of the parish councils.

Lee Jakeman, clerk of Bridgnorth Town Council, said the authority believes that some of the residents in those areas would consider themselves as part of Bridgnorth already.

He said: "Those developments that have occurred clearly as an extension of the urban area of Bridgnorth, whose residents and activities focus around the centre of Bridgnorth are likely to consider themselves Bridgnorth residents."

In reference to Stanmore Mr Jakeman said: "Part of the reason for the inclusion of Stanmore is the prospect of future development.

He added: "We consider that many of the residents might consider themselves part of Bridgnorth."

Reasonable

Mr Jakeman said the council was keen for as many people as possible to take part in the review.

He said: "We want people to express a view. We have a view that we think is reasonable. If the review concludes that people do not want any change then that is what will happen. It just seems a reasonable suggestion for the governance of the area."

Currently there are 9,816 electors in the Bridgnorth Town Council area, with 850 in Tasley and 767 in the Tasley extension, 1723 in the Worfield Parish and 369 in the Stanmore extension

Shropshire Council has said that people have until September 6 to respond to the review.

A spokesman said: "Shropshire Council is required to conduct a Community Governance Review of the area covered by the Parishes of Bridgnorth, Tasley and Worfield. This follows a request from Bridgnorth Town Council to consider the inclusion, into the area covered by the Town Council, of those parts of Tasley and Worfield which adjoin its boundary.

"Members of the public are being consulted on the proposals which have been made by Bridgnorth Town Council and have until 6th September 2019 to respond. If Shropshire Council agrees to change the boundaries, properties in Tasley and Worfield will be included in the area covered by Bridgnorth Town Council.

"Following the conclusion of the consultation period, Shropshire Council will propose its own draft recommendations and undertake a further consultation of members of the public prior to making its final recommendations for implementation."

The terms of reference of the review and draft maps are available to view on the Shropshire Council website.

People can also request a copy by emailing democracy@shropshire.gov.uk, by telephone on 01743 257713 or by writing to Committee Services, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, SY2 6ND.