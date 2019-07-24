Telford Tory councillors at odds with MP Daniel Kawczynski over merger call

Telford & Wrekin councillors Eric Carter and Stephen Bentley have put forward a motion to the authority's full council meeting, outlining their worries over the suggestions from the neighbouring MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham. The meeting is taking place tomorrow.

Last month Mr Kawczynski asked the Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government, to investigate the cost savings that could be achieved by merging Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council.

That came after he had voiced his frustration at Telford & Wrekin's opposition to the Future Fit hospitals review.

Speaking in June he said: "As long as there is a Conservative government I will do whatever I can to ensure it is abolished because it is now having a serious detrimental impact on healthcare for Shropshire.”

However, the government response appeared to leave the suggestion dead in the water.

Replying to the questions Rishi Sunak, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said a merger would only be investigated if the councils concerned requested it.

Despite that confirmation Councillor Stephen Bentley will propose a motion set against Mr Kawczynski's suggestion.

It states: "This council notes with concern the recent statement by the Member of Parliament for Shrewsbury and Atcham concerning a wish to see this authority either merged with Shropshire or completely abolished.

Advertising

"This council completely opposes both of these scenarios and while recognising the benefits of joint working and cooperation with Shropshire Council, we also recognise the importance of local accountability and democracy.

"Consequently this Council collectively resolves to oppose any plans for abolition or merger by all and any means possible."

The motion will be seconded by Councillor Eric Carter.