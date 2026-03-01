34 pictures: A throwback to the careers that shaped our Midlands communities

In this gallery, we look back at the jobs and careers that have shaped lives across the region over the years—from first steps after school or college right through to retirement.

From the military and construction to engineering and sales, take a step back in time and see how work has looked through the decades.

You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Learning the basics on machine tools in the early 1970s at Dowty Aerospace, Wolverhampton, part of a long tradition of skilled craftsmen shaping engineering and aviation. Picture: Alec Brew’s Boulton Paul Aircraft

Mrs Annie Bason, station master at Eaton Station near Lydbury North, handing a letter to driver George Hotchkiss, with guard Tom Cadwallader at the rear of the train. Photo taken on February 24, 1932, by General Picture News and shared by Ken Lucas, archivist of the Bishop's Castle Railway Society. Eaton Station was demolished in 1936.

1984: 'Four lucky youngsters in line for a meeting with Princess Diana when she visits the Multi-Skills Youth Training Scheme in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury. Karen Davies, Tracey Brookes, Sharon Bradley and Susan Davies spend two days a week at Shrewsbury College of Arts and Technology and yesterday were involved in a practice infant bath session as part of their caring training.'

Laying the foundations at Cound Moor Village Hall on 18 December 1985 are, from left, Mike Davies, John Green and Hugh Richards, all of Shrewsbury. The photo, possibly showing an extension to the hall, captures a moment from the Government’s Community Programme, which provided training and work opportunities for the long-term unemployed.

'Just passed our tests.' An earlier picture of Alan Scriven (centre), with Ken Parker (left), and Dave Fryer, in Walsall, December 1986. Picture: Next Stop Please by Alan Scriven

'On the Wackies.' Alan Scriven, who had a long career in the bus industry including as a driver, recalls the period known as the Wacky Races, when Midland Red buses in Telford competed directly with Shearings. Photograph from Next Stop Please by Alan Scriven.

July 4, 1967. The caption reads: 'The foundry industry's training centres are concentrated in the Midlands. This picture is from the craft training centre at West Bromwich where the exercise being supervised is that of pouring molten metal into a mould. Wednesbury College of Technology is the home of the National Foundry College.'

April 29, 1966: carrying out the traditional “service” potato planting on a Bicton farm.