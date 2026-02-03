Step back in time to 1973 Shropshire with 23 nostalgic images from the past
Journey back to Shropshire in 1973.
By Tania Taylor
From school classrooms during term time to cooling off in outdoor pools over the summer, and from local construction sites to everyday life, this collection from the Shropshire Star archives offers a fascinating glimpse of life 53 years ago.
