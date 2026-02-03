Shropshire Star
Step back in time to 1973 Shropshire with 23 nostalgic images from the past

Journey back to Shropshire in 1973.

By Tania Taylor
From school classrooms during term time to cooling off in outdoor pools over the summer, and from local construction sites to everyday life, this collection from the Shropshire Star archives offers a fascinating glimpse of life 53 years ago.

Mrs Kate Mansell and her class at Brookside, Holmer Lake First School, October 23, 1973. In the background is the eastern primary road, know now as the A442 Queensway.
Telford shopping centre under construction pictured on May 1, 1973.
Mr Bill Powis and the village pump at Berrington. The accompanying story was of 69-year-old Mr Powis, of Grove Farm, Berrington, recalling how when he was a lad the pump was a vital factor in everyone's life, and the focal point at which the 140 children at the village school used to gather to eat their lunch. Everyone relied on it for their water, making it a meeting place, but with the coming of piped water it was allowed to become derelict, 'until the parish council decided it ought at the very least to look like a pump and not to disappear altogether. Atcham Rural District Council had handed over the pump to the parish and Mr Powis had put it into something like working order, although it did not pump water. July 1973.
A crack appeared in the walls of the new Ellesmere Fire Station in December 1973.
September 7, 1973: 'Senior staff of Telford's new hypermarket were taken on a tour of the new town on Monday. After the tour, the Carrefour staff went back to a reception at the Telford Development Corporation headquarters at Priorslee Hall.'
Shropshire County Cricket Club - Minor Counties champions 1973. Shropshire cricket team. Back row, from left: Mr Steve Othen (scorer), Doug Slade, Brian Perry, Robert Burton, Cedric Boyns, Philip Oliver, Mr Harold Botfield (secretary/team manager), Mr Bob Tranter (chairman). Seated: Dave York, Steve Johnson, David Humphries, Geoff Othen (captain), Eric Marsh (vice captain), Peter Bradley, John Hayward. Inset: David Barber, Stuart Mason, Mark Thornycroft, Brian Davies. Cricket team lineup. This picture was shared by Geoff Othen.
