Shropshire retro: 21 pictures from 1981 show notable visits, town life, and faces you remember

Job losses and protests were an all-too-familiar sight, yet the high street remained busy - including a memorable scene of shoppers queuing for cut-price TVs, proving our love of a bargain is nothing new.

That year, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited the county and was even presented with a frying pan during a stop in Telford - an unexpected gift, to say the least.

See if you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of photographs from the Shropshire Star archive, shuffled for your enjoyment…

A queue for cheap televisions in Shrewsbury on November 11, 1981. The caption reads: 'It was like January sales time in Shrewsbury yesterday as a massive queue of hopeful bargain hunters snaked across The Square. They were attracted by a sale in the Music Hall of 100 overhauled ex-rental colour television sets.'

February 26, 1981. The caption reads: 'The Park shopping centre with the controversial development area in the background.' The accompanying story began: 'Oswestry Borough Council has agreed to allow an extension to be built on the site of the old Naafi at Park Hall, despite strong objections from residents. They claim the extension to the newly-opened Park Super Stores, which will include increasing the size of the car park and shops, will mean further development while the council is spending large sums of money to bring the land back to agricultural use.'

Telford shopping centre on October 13, 1981, with Burtons and F. Hinds on the left, J. Sainsbury on the right, and Debenhams at the far end. This is Mall 2.