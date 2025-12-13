Shropshire retro: 21 pictures from 1981 show notable visits, town life, and faces you remember
Today we take a look back at life across Shropshire in 1981.
By Tania Taylor
Job losses and protests were an all-too-familiar sight, yet the high street remained busy - including a memorable scene of shoppers queuing for cut-price TVs, proving our love of a bargain is nothing new.
That year, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited the county and was even presented with a frying pan during a stop in Telford - an unexpected gift, to say the least.
See if you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of photographs from the Shropshire Star archive, shuffled for your enjoyment…