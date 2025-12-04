Shropshire Star
Close

Claverley through the years: 22 historic photos of the picturesque village between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton

Step back in time as we explore the rich heritage of Claverley, the Shropshire village on the Staffordshire border, celebrated for its timeless lanes, historic stone cottages, and enduring community spirit.

Plus
Published

From local landmarks to everyday moments that shaped village life - including a Wolves legend and the Claverley teacher who dedicated herself to cleaning TV of 'utter filth' - these images from the Shropshire Star's archive open a window into Claverley’s past and the people who helped define it.

  • You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

XXXXnostalgia pic. Claverley.'Gatacre Hall, Claverley.' An undated postcard. c.1910??Picture loaned by postcard collector Ray Farlow who is happy for his pix to be ordered.Halls.Library code: Claverley nostalgia 2002a. Gatacre Hall nostalgia 2002a. Loaded from Photographic:Load: on 10102002 Toby Neal colour print
'Gatacre Hall, Claverley.' An undated postcard. c.1910. Picture-postcard supplied by collector Ray Farlow.
nostalgia pic. Claverley. Only information with this postcard is 'Claverley' written on the back. There is another postcard of the same people on presumably the same occasion showing a team of men pulling the carriage. Date may be about 1912. Possibly the couple in the carriage were newly-weds of some prominence locally returning maybe from honeymoon. That's conjecture of course. Picture loaned by Bridgnorth postcard collector Ray Farlow, who is happy for his pix to be ordered. AFTER PUBLICATION C. EARLY JUNE 2010 WE HAD FOLLOWING FEEDBACK:PICTURE: This picture has now been identified as a honeymoon homecoming almost 100 years ago. Colonel Legh (CORRECT) is in the lighter suit, just to the right of the man in a bowler hat.PICTURE B: How the homecoming was reported by the Bridgnorth Journal.We were at a loss to explain what was going on here when we carried this photo in Pictures From The Past, but now Claverley Memories Local History Society has come up trumps.\It's the homecoming of the Honourable Stratford Tollemache and his bride, who was formerly Miss Ethel Cavendish of Chyknell in Claverley,\ said society chairman Mrs Sue Burns.\The couple had married on Valentine's Day in 1912 and were returning from their honeymoon. Their horse and carriage was drawn to the Bull Ring, which is where the picture was taken, and then the carriage was unhooked and some estate workers and some guests took over. It was organised by Colonel Legh (CORRECT LEGH). His wife was the sister of Mrs Tollemarche.\When they got to Chyknell there was a celebration with estate workers and everyone joining in.\The occasion was reported in the Bridgnorth Journal. Stratford Tollemache was the son of the first Lord Tollemache, of Helmingham Hall, Suffolk, and Peckforton Castle, and Ethel was daughter of the late Henry Cavendish of Chyknell. They wed at All Saints' Church in Claverley.Their homecoming from a honeymoon spent at Fawsley Park and Helmingham Hall was on Wednesday, March 13,
'The homecoming of the Honourable Stratford Tollemache and his bride, who was formerly Miss Ethel Cavendish of Chyknell in Claverley,' said Mrs Sue Burns of Claverley Memories Local History Society. The couple had married on Valentine's Day in 1912 at All Saints' Church in Claverley, and were returning from their honeymoon. Their horse and carriage was drawn to the Bull Ring, which is where the picture was taken, and then the carriage was unhooked and some estate workers and some guests took over. It was organised by Colonel Legh (wearing the lighter suit, to the right of the man in a bowler hat). His wife was the sister of Mrs Tollemarche.' Picture-postcard courtesy of Ray Farlow.
A 1937 picture taken at Chyknell Hall with Muriel Russell, centre front. Full caption is: '1937 Chyknell Hall staff: back row l-r: Annie Jones (maid), Jenny Payne (cook), Nora Kendrick (maid); front row l-r: Miss E Hull (Lady's maid), Muriel Russell (kitchen maid), Visiting Girl Guide. Servants. Picture shared by Sue Burns of Claverley Memories Local History Society.
A 1937 picture taken at Chyknell Hall with Muriel Russell, centre front. Full caption is: '1937 Chyknell Hall staff: back row l-r: Annie Jones (maid), Jenny Payne (cook), Nora Kendrick (maid); front row l-r: Miss E Hull (Lady's maid), Muriel Russell (kitchen maid), Visiting Girl Guide. Servants. Picture shared by Sue Burns of Claverley Memories Local History Society.
A pictures of the Home Guard School, Claverley, taken in the 1940s. Handwritten on the back of the original print is 'The men were planning out the defence of the village.'
A pictures of the Home Guard School, Claverley, taken in the 1940s. Handwritten on the back of the original print is 'The men were planning out the defence of the village.'
July 27, 1940: Two members of the Home Guard at St Mary's Church, Claverley, keeping watch over the countryside from the top of the church tower.
July 27, 1940: Two members of the Home Guard at St Mary's Church, Claverley, keeping watch over the countryside from the top of the church tower.
'Prisoners of War, Claverley Cricket Club' - rolling the grass and painting white lines at the club's new ground on July 12, 1947.
'Prisoners of War, Claverley Cricket Club' - rolling the grass and painting white lines at the club's new ground on July 12, 1947.