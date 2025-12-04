Claverley through the years: 22 historic photos of the picturesque village between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton
Step back in time as we explore the rich heritage of Claverley, the Shropshire village on the Staffordshire border, celebrated for its timeless lanes, historic stone cottages, and enduring community spirit.
Plus
Published
From local landmarks to everyday moments that shaped village life - including a Wolves legend and the Claverley teacher who dedicated herself to cleaning TV of 'utter filth' - these images from the Shropshire Star's archive open a window into Claverley’s past and the people who helped define it.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here