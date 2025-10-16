10 historic castles of Shropshire: See 30 pictures of the county's castles, including one with links to the legendary Robin Hood

From the ruins of Clun Castle sitting high on a rocky mound in a loop of the River Clun, the enchanting hidden gem of Whittington Castle, to one of the finest medieval ruins in England, Ludlow Castle, all make for a great day out.

Tucked away in a quiet part of Shropshire is the graceful red sandstone shell of Acton Burnell Castle. It was built between 1284 and 1293 by Bishop Burnell, Edward I's Lord Chancellor, and Parliaments were held here twice, in 1283 and 1285.

By 1420, the castle was abandoned, and it was allowed to decay while a new house, Acton Burnell Hall, was built beside it. Nonetheless, the castle remains an impressive example of a medieval fortified manor house.

In the frame: Acton Burnell Castle

The ruins of Acton Burnell

This undated print of Acton Burnell Castle from the Shropshire Star archives has written in pencil on the back 'well-kept lawn behind castle.' The picture is possibly dated between the late 1940s and the 1950s

An undated engraving of Acton Burnell Castle. This was shared with us by Bob Hanley of Telford around 2007

The castle grounds were donated to Bridgnorth by Major Foster in 1956 for the benefit of the town. The castle keep is the only remaining part of the fortress built by a Danish army in 896. The grounds form pleasure gardens surrounding a bandstand, with the town war memorial strategically placed overlooking Panpudding Hill from which Henry 1 besieged the castle in 1102 and from where later Parliamentary forces destroyed the town in the Civil War.

Bridgnorth Castle grounds, following morning snow fall in 2017

The castle gardens on a brighter day

The dramatic riverside ruins and extensive earthworks of this Welsh border castle sit high on a rocky mound on the edge of the small, picturesque town of the same name.

Unusually, the castle's tall, 13th-century keep is set on the side of its mound. Founded shortly after the Norman Conquest, the castle and nearby settlement prospered until the early 15th century, when followers of the Welsh chieftain Owain Glyn Dwr devastated the surrounding area.

People looking into the distance from the top of Clun Castle in 2015, making the most of the sunny weather