The names of Rhayader residents who lost their lives in battle for the country will be remembered in a VJ Day service in Llandrindod Wells.

The Royal British Legion in Llandrindod Wells contacted Rhayader Town Council recently to say they will be holding a commemoration service for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Sunday, August 17.

They said they would be happy to read out the names of Rhayader service people who lost their lives too and they invited town councillors to go along if they wished and said they would be able to lay a wreath if they wished.

The 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan) takes place on Friday, August 15 2025, commemorating the end of the Second World War.

While VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East.

Victory over Japan would come at a heavy price, and Victory over Japan Day (VJ Day) marks the day Japan surrendered on 15 August 1945, which ended the Second World War.

Fighting in the Asia-Pacific took place from Hawaii to North East India. Britain and the Commonwealth’s principle fighting force, the Fourteenth Army, was one of the most diverse in history – more than 40 languages were spoken, and all the world’s major religions represented.

The descendants of many of the Commonwealth veterans of that army are today part of multicultural communities around the world, a lasting legacy to the success and comradeship of those who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

Rhayader Town Council members thanked the Royal British Legion for including their residents in the Llandrindod Wells service and the clerk Julie Stephens said she would send the list of names over for inclusion in the service.

Afterwards the clerk said it looked as though the names would also be read out at a Sunday church service in Rhayader too.