Shropshire Star
Close

60 years on: 14 fascinating photographs of Shropshire from 1964

From Ken Dodd making a town centre appearance to Mary Whitehouse bundling up her latest petition.

Plus
By Mark Drew
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

These images were all taken 60 years ago and capture just some of the big events making the headlines – and the characters that brought life to the county.

It was a year of floods, new technological developments – and there was a joint Christening of triplets.

Take a browse through history with these fascinating pictures from the Shropshire Star archive.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, June 23 1964 – 20 years after the line was switched to electricity power from water
Mary Whitehouse, television clean up campaigner, with a petition at her home in Claverley in late 1964
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular