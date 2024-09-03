60 years on: 14 fascinating photographs of Shropshire from 1964
From Ken Dodd making a town centre appearance to Mary Whitehouse bundling up her latest petition.
By Mark Drew
These images were all taken 60 years ago and capture just some of the big events making the headlines – and the characters that brought life to the county.
It was a year of floods, new technological developments – and there was a joint Christening of triplets.
Take a browse through history with these fascinating pictures from the Shropshire Star archive.