Things are looking up for a 21st century airship revival in Bridgnorth - but this new dawn has beckoned before

Could it be different this time? If it is, Bridgnorth-based company Straightline Aviation will be in the vanguard as it has placed a near-£40 million order for a fleet of American-built Z1 hybrid airships. Delivery of the first is expected in 2028 with initial flights planned for humanitarian and remote cargo missions in Brazil, Alaska and northern Canada.

Thanks to technological advances, helium-filled hybrid airships are only superficially similar to airships of old. They are billed as a cheap and environmentally-friendly alternative to other methods of moving cargo and passengers, can land (almost) anywhere that's flattish, and don't float, but fly - they are heavier than air and a fifth of the aerodynamic lift is generated by the shape of the hull and vectored thrust from the engines.

Our region has plenty of experience and know-how when it comes to airships. Step forward Mike Kendrick, founder chairman of Straightline Aviation.

In 1988 Mike - who was brought up on a council estate in Wolverhampton - formed the Virgin Airship and Balloon Company in Telford, in partnership with Sir Richard Branson.

The Goodyear airship by a Goodyear Tyres chimney

In March 1992 one of its illuminated airships inadvertently sparked a "Martians are landing" scare across the West Midlands. Police switchboards were jammed as thousands of people reported sightings of an oval-shaped "spacecraft" hovering over Wolverhampton and Birmingham, before creating consternation throughout Wombourne, Pattingham and Perton as the airship returned to its base at Halfpenny Green airfield, near Bridgnorth, after a routine night flight.