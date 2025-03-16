Historic Google Street View images reveal how much Telford has changed in 16 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On desktop and mobile, seeing what your street looked like 16 years ago is just a couple of clicks away.

In some areas, you can use the 'see more dates' link to go back to when Google's cars first began patrolling the streets in 2007 - but in Telford, it appears Google didn't come to town until around 2009.

Using the feature when digitally patrolling the town's streets has revealed just how much Telford has changed since the end of the 2010s.

And nowhere is the change more stark than in Lawley - where plans for the 'residential development comprising 3300 dwellings' known as Lawley Village, were first unveiled in 2005.

Lawley centre, 2009. Photo: Google

Lawley centre, 2024. Photo: Google

Today, the thriving community consists of two primary schools, two care homes, a supermarket, a pub and a range of shops.

And work hasn't quite finished either - the development is forecast to be completed by 2028, with the latest application to build 250 new homes working its way through the planning process right this moment.

What became Lawley crossroads, 2009. Photo: Google