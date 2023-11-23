Sporting stalwart remembers the day Bobby Charlton brought joy to schoolchildren

Peter, probably best known as the man behind the Wolverhampton Sporting Hall of Fame, was also in charge of Compton Park Activities Centre when he was approached by British Gas about holding a Bobby Charlton Sporting Day in June 1991.

He recalls how the football legend spent the day getting stuck in, trying his hand at a variety of different sports, ranging from judo to gymnastics as he mingled with the children who turned out for the event.

The event was mainly aimed at primary schools from Bilston, but Peter insisted that pupils from St Peter's Collegiate School, St Edmund's and Wolverhampton Girls' High School should also be invited to take part.

"Bobby Charlton was magnificent, he immersed himself in each of the activities," says Peter, who is now 92.

Bobby Charlton in 1966

"He played a game of tennis with the children, he took part in judo, the only thing he didn't do was put on some bathers and get in the swimming pool.