Plenty to see across Shropshire as heritage opens up

The Heritage Open Days features hundreds of activities around the theme of Creativity Unwrapped, sharing England’s colourful history of creativity and the festival will celebrate the experts and enthusiastic amateurs whose passions and skills add something special to the region.
Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager said: “Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture.
"This year organisers have once again come up trumps and created a stellar programme of events which put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity.
"And it is the organisers who make this possible, and whose hard work enables over a million people to engage with heritage, for free, on their doorstep, every September.”
There will be plenty of events to see in and across the region:
Bridgnorth
Bridgnorth - Works of art and other objects
Bridgnorth, Shropshire
Works of art and other objects. A collection of pictures that are primarily family members.
Event Times
Saturday, September 16 from 2pm
Sunday, September 17 from 11am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Dudmaston Hall
Dudmaston Hall, Quatt, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 6QN
A much-loved and lived-in family home at the heart of this working, Shropshire estate. The galleries offer an unexpected chance to see works by Hepworth, Moore and Matisse set against the backdrop of a terraced garden overlooking the water.
Event Times
Sunday, September 10 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Monday, September 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Wednesday, September 13 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Thursday, September 14 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Broseley
Benthall Hall
Benthall Hall, Benthall, Broseley, Shropshire, TF12 5RX
Come and discover more about this "hidden gem"
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Sunday, September 10 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Monday, September 11 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Tuesday, September 12 Garden Tour 12.45pm Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Wednesday, September 13 Estate Tour 2pm Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Saturday, September 16 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Sunday, September 17 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred
Llanymynech
Llanymynech Limeworks Heritage Area
Llanymynech Limeworks, North Road, Llanymynech, Shropshire
The Llanymynech Limeworks is a unique heritage area which ceased working in 1914 due to economics and WWI. The area is
a Scheduled Monument, with Grade II listed buildings and was declared a Local Nature Reserve in September 2020.
Event Times
Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Book on day
Ludlow
11 Corve Street, Ludlow
11 Corve Street, Ludlow, Shropshire, SY8 1DA
A few items from Richard Payne Knight's collection.
Event Times
Thursday, September 14 from 11am and 3pm
Saturday, September 16 from 11am and 3pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Newport
Guildhall Newport
Newport Town Council, The Guildhall, 1 High Street, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7AR
Take a look inside the glorious Grade II* listed Guildhall in the heart of Newport, from the witch marks on the fire mantles, to the quatrefoil ceiling in the chamber, the Guildhall is packed full of history dating back to the rule of King Henry III
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm
Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Oswestry
A Brake Van ride along the railway tracks at Llynclys
Cambrian Heritage Railways, Llynclys South Station, Llynclys, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 8BX
This will be an opportunity to experience a ride in a brake van hauled by one of our diesel shunter locomotives.
The journey will be along the short stretch of line south of Llynclys station.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm
Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Cambrian Heritage Railways - Oswestry South Signal Box
Cambrian Heritage Railways, 30 Oswald Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 1RE
The Refurbished, Grade II listed, Oswestry South Signal Box will be open for viewing.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3.30pm
Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3.30pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Cambrian Railways Museum
Cambrian Heritage Railways Museum, Oswald Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 1RE
Visit the museum of railwayana explaining the history of the Cambrian Railways Company and it's successors.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3.30pm
Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3.30pm
Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 3.30pm
Sunday, September 17 from 11am to 3.30pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Weston Wharf Railway Station and Goods Shed
Cambrian Heritage Railways, Weston Wharf, Weston, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 9ES
Visit the Victorian Goods Shed and the redeveloped station at Weston
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3.30pm
Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3.30pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Shifnal
St Bartholomew’s Church Tong Shropshire
Newport Road, TONG, Shifnal, Shropshire, TF11 8PW
St Bartholomew's Church is a splendid 15th century 'treasure house', one of England's finest medieval Gothic parish churches, famous for its Golden Chapel, world-renowned collection of medieval tomb monuments and for Little Nell's fictional grave.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from Open all day
Saturday, September 9 from HOD Guided Tour at 11am; open all day
Sunday, September 10 from Open 2pm to 5pm
Monday, September 11 from open all day
Tuesday, September 12 from open all day
Wednesday, September 13 from HOD Guided Tour at 2.30pmpm; open all day
Thursday, September 14 from open all day
Friday, September 15 from open all day
Saturday, September 16 from HOD Guided Tour at 11am; open all day
Sunday, September 17 from Open 2pm to 5pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred
Shrewsbury
All Saints Parish Church
All Saints Parish Church, North Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2JH
This Open Day gives visitors a chance to see the stunning interior of a Victorian church, to see its unique stained glass windows and furnishings, and hear about its continuing role in the life of the local community.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 4pm
Sunday, September 10 from Parish Mass 10.30am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Architectural Responses to Humanitarian Crises: Cameron Sinclair
Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1UJ
Cameron Sinclair will give a presentation on the Architectural Responses to Humanitarian Crises.
He has pioneered and advocated for socially responsible architecture since the1990s.
Event Times
Thursday, September 14 from 'Design Like You Give A Damn or Architectural Solutions to Humanitarian Crises' Presentation
Cameron Sinclair 7pm to 9pm.
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Free entry to the Mill exhibition at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings (advanced booking recommended)
Historic England, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2SZ
Visit the Mill exhibition for free. Learn all about Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, the lives of the people who worked here, and about the regeneration of this important site – the grandparent of the modern skyscrapers.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm
Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm
Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 5pm
Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 5pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred
Guided walks of Shrewsbury
The Phone Box, Market Hall, Bellstone, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1HX
We are offering a free guided walk on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10
Rare chance for free access to the popular Guided walks of Shrewsbury.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 at 2pm
Sunday, September 10 at 11.30am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Lord Hill’s Column, Shrewsbury
Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6ND
See the unique cast-iron balustrade to the 172 spiral stairs, newly decorated in its original colour with the letters of the message
on the balusters gilded - all as when completed in 1816, and based on the results of an expert paint analysis.
Event Times
Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm inclusive (Fully Booked)
Sunday, September 17 from 12pm-3.30pm inclusive (Fully Booked)
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Shrewsbury Castle & The Soldiers of Shropshire Museum
Soldiers of Shropshire Museum, Shrewsbury Castle, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2AT
To celebrate this year’s HOD, on Sunday 10th September, we will be unlocking and opening the doors to Laura’s Tower with a rare chance to get a glimpse of original late 18th century decoration built by Thomas Telford to the designs of Robert Adams.
Event Times
Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Shrewsbury Drapers’ Hall Talk
Drapers Hall Restaurant, 10 St. Marys Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1DZ
Visit, see and hear about Shrewsbury Drapers' Hall, dating from 1575. With details of furniture and fixtures dating from the sixteenth century.
Event Times
Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 12pm. Talk on the history of Shrewsbury Drapers` Company, Shrewsbury Drapers` Hall and its furniture
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Shrewsbury Unitarian Church
38 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1LR
Visit Shrewsbury Unitarian Church to see where Darwin visited with his mother and Coleridge preached a trial sermon. A display of church artifacts will be on display during 2023 Heritage Open Days.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 3.30 pm
Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am to 3.30 am
Wednesday, September 13 from 10.30am to 3.30 am
Thursday, September 14 from 10.30am to 3.30 am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Shropshire Archives - Behind the Scenes
Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2AQ
A chance to go behind the scenes at Shropshire Archives. Find out how we store and maintain the record for future generations.
Event Times
Tuesday, September 12 from 10am to 11am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Symbols of Collective Creativity
Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1UJ
This exhibit explores the depths of humanity's creative undercurrent. Experience a journey through symbolism in art, ponder a proposed blueprint for using art to understand society, and express your own creativity on a collaborative canvas.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm
Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 4pm
Monday, September 11 from 10am to 4pm
Tuesday, September 12 from 10am to 4pm
Wednesday, September 13 from 10am to 4pm
Thursday, September 14 from 10am to 4pm
Friday, September 15 from 10am to 4pm
Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea
The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea, Dove Close, off Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6QY
The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea stands on a unique site used for worship for at least 4,000 years.
Event Times
Thursday, September 14 from 1pm to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Using Symbolism in Art to Reveal the Collective Unconscious
Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1UJ
On Saturday, September 9 at 4.30pm, Bethany Halbreich will give a talk on: Using Symbolism in Art to Reveal the
Collective Unconscious.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 4.30pm: Presentation: Using Symbolism in Art to Reveal the Collective Unconscious
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Telford
Buildwas Abbey Guided Tours
Buildwas Abbey, Buildwas, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7BW
Join our knowledgeable volunteers for a tour delving into the history of this beautiful abbey and the community that lived there.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9: Tour 11am
Saturday, September 16: Tour 11am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Coalbrookdale Open weekend
Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7DQ
For Heritage Open days weekend only Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust makes Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Enginuity, and the Old Furnace free entry. Join us to learn more about these fascinating museums, and take part in a variety of hands on activities.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm
Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Darby Houses Coalbrookdale Open Weekend
Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7DQ
The Darby Houses are located in the heart of Coalbrookdale. Two ironmasters houses from the 5pm’s with artefacts from the
Darby families and their contemporaries offer the chance to step back in time and experience the lives of these innovators.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm
Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
The Daily Grind; The Industrial Workers of the Ironbridge Gorge
Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7DQ
The Daily Grind; The Industrial Workers of the Ironbridge Gorge - this free exhibition shines a spotlight on the lives of working
people. Join us to learn more about these fascinating stories and take part in a variety of related hands on activities.
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm
Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Wellington
Walking With Giants - Wellington Town Tour
Outside All Saints Parish Church , Wellington, Shropshire, TF1 1AP
Come and explore Wellington's astonishing international cultural heritage on LA21's Walking With Giants trail. Join a tour 3000 years in the making, taking visitors from Bronte Country to Beatlemania-era Liverpool and the streets of New York City.
Event Times
Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Whitchurch
Church House
Whitchurch Scouts & Guides , Church House, Claypit Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LF
A building and display to explore as part of Heritage Open Days.
Church House was constructed as a hall for St Alkmund's Parish Church.
The property is now owned by the trustees of Whitchurch Scout & Guide Group
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Masonic Hall & Stained Glass Windows
North Shropshire Masonic Rooms, Castle Hill, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1BQ
A chance to see the interior of a mid-nineteenth century chapel and explore its current use as a Masonic hall.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
North Shropshire farmhouse with collection of paintings.
The full address of venue will be confirmed on booking., Whitchurch , Shropshire
View collection of 18th and 19th century paintings.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm
Monday, September 11 from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm
Tuesday, September 12 from 12.30pm to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
Old Rectory Ice House
Sainsbury's carpark, London Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LL
View a restored icehouse that was built over 350 years ago for the Rector of Whitchurch
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
St Alkmund’s Church & restored Stained Glass Windows
St Alkmund's Church, Church Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LB
A chance to visit Whitchurch parish church and view its newly restored stained glass windows.
Also, parish registers, not already deposited in the county archives, will be available for the public to search.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 10.30am to 4.30pm
Saturday, September 9 from 9.30am to 2.15pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
St Alkmund’s Church Tower Tour
St Alkmund's Church, Church Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LB
A chance to climb the church tower and admire the view from the top.
A talk about the Joyce's clock mechanism by a local expert on the way up.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 11am to 5pm
Saturday, September 9 from 9.45am to 2pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required
St George, Protector of England Catholic Church
Saint George's Roman Catholic Church, 17 Claypit Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LE
Access to a small Gothic building constructed as a chapel /schoolroom in 1878
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
St John’s Methodist Church & Stained Glass Windows
St John's Church, St John's Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1QT
Full access to a Victorian Gothic Revival Methodist Church
Event Times
Saturday, September 9 from 9am to 6pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Tithe barn site
Sainsbury's carpark, London Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LL
An exhibition detailing the history and construction of Ice Houses.
Saturday craft activity for children - unwrap your own creativity
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm
Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
Whitchurch Museum & Archives - creativity of past residents unwrapped
Whitchurch Museum & Archives Heritage Centre, 12 St. Marys Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1QY
Join us for special Friday & Saturday openings of the Museum for Heritage Open Days.
Event Times
Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm
Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable
To find out more about the events and to book in, go to heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting