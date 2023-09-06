Plenty to see across Shropshire as heritage opens up

Dudmaston Hall will be one of many places open to the public during the Heritage Open Days

The Heritage Open Days features hundreds of activities around the theme of Creativity Unwrapped, sharing England’s colourful history of creativity and the festival will celebrate the experts and enthusiastic amateurs whose passions and skills add something special to the region.

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days marketing and projects manager said: “Whether it’s art, music, writing, or another outlet, creativity moves us and shapes our history and culture.

"This year organisers have once again come up trumps and created a stellar programme of events which put the spotlight on the people and places who give England’s heritage the X-factor and inspire festival-goers to engage with thousands of years of creativity.

"And it is the organisers who make this possible, and whose hard work enables over a million people to engage with heritage, for free, on their doorstep, every September.”

There will be plenty of events to see in and across the region:

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth - Works of art and other objects

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

Works of art and other objects. A collection of pictures that are primarily family members.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 2pm

Sunday, September 17 from 11am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Dudmaston Hall

Dudmaston Hall, Quatt, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 6QN

A much-loved and lived-in family home at the heart of this working, Shropshire estate. The galleries offer an unexpected chance to see works by Hepworth, Moore and Matisse set against the backdrop of a terraced garden overlooking the water.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Monday, September 11 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Thursday, September 14 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Broseley

Benthall Hall

Benthall Hall, Benthall, Broseley, Shropshire, TF12 5RX

Come and discover more about this "hidden gem"

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Sunday, September 10 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Monday, September 11 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Tuesday, September 12 Garden Tour 12.45pm Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Wednesday, September 13 Estate Tour 2pm Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Saturday, September 16 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Sunday, September 17 Hall open 1pm to 4.30pm Garden open 12.30pm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Llanymynech

Llanymynech Limeworks Heritage Area

Llanymynech Limeworks, North Road, Llanymynech, Shropshire

The Llanymynech Limeworks is a unique heritage area which ceased working in 1914 due to economics and WWI. The area is

a Scheduled Monument, with Grade II listed buildings and was declared a Local Nature Reserve in September 2020.

Event Times

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Book on day

Ludlow

11 Corve Street, Ludlow

11 Corve Street, Ludlow, Shropshire, SY8 1DA

A few items from Richard Payne Knight's collection.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 from 11am and 3pm

Saturday, September 16 from 11am and 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Newport

Guildhall Newport

Newport Town Council, The Guildhall, 1 High Street, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 7AR

Take a look inside the glorious Grade II* listed Guildhall in the heart of Newport, from the witch marks on the fire mantles, to the quatrefoil ceiling in the chamber, the Guildhall is packed full of history dating back to the rule of King Henry III

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Oswestry

A Brake Van ride along the railway tracks at Llynclys

Cambrian Heritage Railways, Llynclys South Station, Llynclys, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 8BX

This will be an opportunity to experience a ride in a brake van hauled by one of our diesel shunter locomotives.

The journey will be along the short stretch of line south of Llynclys station.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Cambrian Heritage Railways - Oswestry South Signal Box

Cambrian Heritage Railways, 30 Oswald Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 1RE

The Refurbished, Grade II listed, Oswestry South Signal Box will be open for viewing.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3.30pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Cambrian Railways Museum

Cambrian Heritage Railways Museum, Oswald Road, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY11 1RE

Visit the museum of railwayana explaining the history of the Cambrian Railways Company and it's successors.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3.30pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3.30pm

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 3.30pm

Sunday, September 17 from 11am to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Weston Wharf Railway Station and Goods Shed

Cambrian Heritage Railways, Weston Wharf, Weston, Oswestry, Shropshire, SY10 9ES

Visit the Victorian Goods Shed and the redeveloped station at Weston

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3.30pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3.30pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Shifnal

St Bartholomew’s Church Tong Shropshire

Newport Road, TONG, Shifnal, Shropshire, TF11 8PW

St Bartholomew's Church is a splendid 15th century 'treasure house', one of England's finest medieval Gothic parish churches, famous for its Golden Chapel, world-renowned collection of medieval tomb monuments and for Little Nell's fictional grave.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from Open all day

Saturday, September 9 from HOD Guided Tour at 11am; open all day

Sunday, September 10 from Open 2pm to 5pm

Monday, September 11 from open all day

Tuesday, September 12 from open all day

Wednesday, September 13 from HOD Guided Tour at 2.30pmpm; open all day

Thursday, September 14 from open all day

Friday, September 15 from open all day

Saturday, September 16 from HOD Guided Tour at 11am; open all day

Sunday, September 17 from Open 2pm to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Shrewsbury

All Saints Parish Church

All Saints Parish Church, North Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2JH

This Open Day gives visitors a chance to see the stunning interior of a Victorian church, to see its unique stained glass windows and furnishings, and hear about its continuing role in the life of the local community.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from Parish Mass 10.30am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Architectural Responses to Humanitarian Crises: Cameron Sinclair

Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1UJ

Cameron Sinclair will give a presentation on the Architectural Responses to Humanitarian Crises.

He has pioneered and advocated for socially responsible architecture since the1990s.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 from 'Design Like You Give A Damn or Architectural Solutions to Humanitarian Crises' Presentation

Cameron Sinclair 7pm to 9pm.

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Free entry to the Mill exhibition at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings (advanced booking recommended)

Historic England, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2SZ

Visit the Mill exhibition for free. Learn all about Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, the lives of the people who worked here, and about the regeneration of this important site – the grandparent of the modern skyscrapers.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm

Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 5pm

Sunday, September 17 from 10am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Preferred

Guided walks of Shrewsbury

The Phone Box, Market Hall, Bellstone, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1HX

We are offering a free guided walk on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10

Rare chance for free access to the popular Guided walks of Shrewsbury.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 at 2pm

Sunday, September 10 at 11.30am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Lord Hill’s Column, Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6ND

See the unique cast-iron balustrade to the 172 spiral stairs, newly decorated in its original colour with the letters of the message

on the balusters gilded - all as when completed in 1816, and based on the results of an expert paint analysis.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 4pm inclusive (Fully Booked)

Sunday, September 17 from 12pm-3.30pm inclusive (Fully Booked)

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Shrewsbury Castle & The Soldiers of Shropshire Museum

Soldiers of Shropshire Museum, Shrewsbury Castle, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2AT

To celebrate this year’s HOD, on Sunday 10th September, we will be unlocking and opening the doors to Laura’s Tower with a rare chance to get a glimpse of original late 18th century decoration built by Thomas Telford to the designs of Robert Adams.

Event Times

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Shrewsbury Drapers’ Hall Talk

Drapers Hall Restaurant, 10 St. Marys Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1DZ

Visit, see and hear about Shrewsbury Drapers' Hall, dating from 1575. With details of furniture and fixtures dating from the sixteenth century.

Event Times

Saturday, September 16 from 11am to 12pm. Talk on the history of Shrewsbury Drapers` Company, Shrewsbury Drapers` Hall and its furniture

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Shrewsbury Unitarian Church

38 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1LR

Visit Shrewsbury Unitarian Church to see where Darwin visited with his mother and Coleridge preached a trial sermon. A display of church artifacts will be on display during 2023 Heritage Open Days.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10.30am to 3.30 pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am to 3.30 am

Wednesday, September 13 from 10.30am to 3.30 am

Thursday, September 14 from 10.30am to 3.30 am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Shropshire Archives - Behind the Scenes

Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 2AQ

A chance to go behind the scenes at Shropshire Archives. Find out how we store and maintain the record for future generations.

Event Times

Tuesday, September 12 from 10am to 11am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Symbols of Collective Creativity

Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1UJ

This exhibit explores the depths of humanity's creative undercurrent. Experience a journey through symbolism in art, ponder a proposed blueprint for using art to understand society, and express your own creativity on a collaborative canvas.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 4pm

Monday, September 11 from 10am to 4pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 10am to 4pm

Wednesday, September 13 from 10am to 4pm

Thursday, September 14 from 10am to 4pm

Friday, September 15 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, September 16 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea, Dove Close, off Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6QY

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Fathers of Nicea stands on a unique site used for worship for at least 4,000 years.

Event Times

Thursday, September 14 from 1pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Using Symbolism in Art to Reveal the Collective Unconscious

Shrewsbury Civic Society, Bear Steps Hall, St. Alkmonds Place, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1UJ

On Saturday, September 9 at 4.30pm, Bethany Halbreich will give a talk on: Using Symbolism in Art to Reveal the

Collective Unconscious.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 4.30pm: Presentation: Using Symbolism in Art to Reveal the Collective Unconscious

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Telford

Buildwas Abbey Guided Tours

Buildwas Abbey, Buildwas, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7BW

Join our knowledgeable volunteers for a tour delving into the history of this beautiful abbey and the community that lived there.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9: Tour 11am

Saturday, September 16: Tour 11am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Coalbrookdale Open weekend

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7DQ

For Heritage Open days weekend only Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust makes Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Enginuity, and the Old Furnace free entry. Join us to learn more about these fascinating museums, and take part in a variety of hands on activities.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm

Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Darby Houses Coalbrookdale Open Weekend

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7DQ

The Darby Houses are located in the heart of Coalbrookdale. Two ironmasters houses from the 5pm’s with artefacts from the

Darby families and their contemporaries offer the chance to step back in time and experience the lives of these innovators.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 3pm

Sunday, September 10 from 11am to 3pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

The Daily Grind; The Industrial Workers of the Ironbridge Gorge

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford, Shropshire, TF8 7DQ

The Daily Grind; The Industrial Workers of the Ironbridge Gorge - this free exhibition shines a spotlight on the lives of working

people. Join us to learn more about these fascinating stories and take part in a variety of related hands on activities.

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 5pm

Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 5pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Wellington

Walking With Giants - Wellington Town Tour

Outside All Saints Parish Church , Wellington, Shropshire, TF1 1AP

Come and explore Wellington's astonishing international cultural heritage on LA21's Walking With Giants trail. Join a tour 3000 years in the making, taking visitors from Bronte Country to Beatlemania-era Liverpool and the streets of New York City.

Event Times

Tuesday, September 12 from 10.30am

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Whitchurch

Church House

Whitchurch Scouts & Guides , Church House, Claypit Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LF

A building and display to explore as part of Heritage Open Days.

Church House was constructed as a hall for St Alkmund's Parish Church.

The property is now owned by the trustees of Whitchurch Scout & Guide Group

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Masonic Hall & Stained Glass Windows

North Shropshire Masonic Rooms, Castle Hill, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1BQ

A chance to see the interior of a mid-nineteenth century chapel and explore its current use as a Masonic hall.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

North Shropshire farmhouse with collection of paintings.

The full address of venue will be confirmed on booking., Whitchurch , Shropshire

View collection of 18th and 19th century paintings.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm

Monday, September 11 from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm

Tuesday, September 12 from 12.30pm to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

Old Rectory Ice House

Sainsbury's carpark, London Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LL

View a restored icehouse that was built over 350 years ago for the Rector of Whitchurch

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Alkmund’s Church & restored Stained Glass Windows

St Alkmund's Church, Church Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LB

A chance to visit Whitchurch parish church and view its newly restored stained glass windows.

Also, parish registers, not already deposited in the county archives, will be available for the public to search.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Saturday, September 9 from 9.30am to 2.15pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St Alkmund’s Church Tower Tour

St Alkmund's Church, Church Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LB

A chance to climb the church tower and admire the view from the top.

A talk about the Joyce's clock mechanism by a local expert on the way up.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11am to 5pm

Saturday, September 9 from 9.45am to 2pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Required

St George, Protector of England Catholic Church

Saint George's Roman Catholic Church, 17 Claypit Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LE

Access to a small Gothic building constructed as a chapel /schoolroom in 1878

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

St John’s Methodist Church & Stained Glass Windows

St John's Church, St John's Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1QT

Full access to a Victorian Gothic Revival Methodist Church

Event Times

Saturday, September 9 from 9am to 6pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Tithe barn site

Sainsbury's carpark, London Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1LL

An exhibition detailing the history and construction of Ice Houses.

Saturday craft activity for children - unwrap your own creativity

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable

Whitchurch Museum & Archives - creativity of past residents unwrapped

Whitchurch Museum & Archives Heritage Centre, 12 St. Marys Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire, SY13 1QY

Join us for special Friday & Saturday openings of the Museum for Heritage Open Days.

Event Times

Friday, September 8 from 10am to 4pm

Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm

Booking Details: Pre-booking: Not applicable