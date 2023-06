The Profumo affair 60 years on: How Dudley MP's revelation shook the establishment to its foundations

Very little is known about what was going through John Profumo's mind during the autumn of 1976.

John Profumo pictured in June, 1963 By this time he was leading a very private life, quietly devoting his life to Toynbee Hall, a charity set up to ease poverty in London's East End.