Mary, the Princess Royal, Countess of Harewood, arrives for a royal visit in Shrewsbury in June 1964. This picture was emailed in by Paula Hewer – that's her father, Bill Costin, giving the salute. Mary was the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary and she visited to open the new Monkmoor to Ditherington link road, open the new Territorial Army headquarters at Sundorne, and present new colours to the 4th Battalion of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry. Paula said: "Dad was in the TA. I think his cap badge was KSLI. He worked at Copthorne Barracks for many years in the Officers Mess but was known in the darts world as he ran the women's darts league for many years."