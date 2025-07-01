Thomas Lant's grave in Llanelwedd before the work

The great niece of Thomas Lant, who donated the Strand Hall, most of the Groe, the bowling club and cricket club to Builth and various areas of Llandrindod Wells, contacted Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond last year.

She said she had visited his grave in Llanelwedd Church recently and saw it was uncared for. She told Councillor Hammond that Thomas Lant had left money for its upkeep and that of his wife and she gave him a copy of the will.

Councillor Hammond reminded Builth Wells Town Council members of the impact Mr Lant had had on the town and surrounding area in respect of his philanthrophy.

He also contacted Llandrindod Wells Town Council which agreed to give £960, and Llanelwedd Community Council, which will give £200 towards the work

Memorial masons RW Evans and Sons from Brecon undertook the wrk, which in total cost £3,450.

Thomas Lant’s great niece has been extremely grateful for the actions of the town council in pursuing the issue and is really pleased that the work is now going to be carried out.

Believed to have been a native of Northumbria, Thomas Lant first arrived in Builth in 1895. His background was in civil engineering and he had the foresight to see that the Elan Valley dams being built by the Birmingham Corporation needed quality stone and he supplied it, employing up to 300 men in Llanelwedd quarry

Stone was cut and dressed there before being shipped to Elan Valley by rail, he also opened a quarry in Llandrindod (Llanfawr quarry) and at Rhayader.

The quarry at Llanelwedd closed in 1904 and the town’s population shrank as people went elsewhere for work.

Thos Lant returned in 1910 to produce road stone and it grew to employ 100 people.

He sold the quarry in 1928 and later that year he presented money to all who had worked for him in all £3,000 was distributed averaging £40 per man. Those who had worked since 1910 got £100. The wives of the workmen were presented with leather handbags, 5000 ordinary shares were given to the workers, the dividend from which was to be distributed to quarrymen annually.

Mr Lant became very rich and several places are named after him including Lant Avenue in Llandrindod and the Lant Fields in Builth Wells. He was very benevolent in later life and left much land for the use of the townspeople.

In later life he lived at The Cottage near Pencerrig, Llanelwedd where he died on February 3 1945 and was buried in Llanelwedd churchyard. He was a Freemason and Worshipful Master of the Builth Lodge in 1903.

He owned much property locally including The Hazels, Hampton House and all the land on which Lant Avenue now stands as well as Llandrindod rugby and football grounds.

In Builth he owned the land where the bowling greens and football club stand and the cricket ground. He left these to the people of Builth together with the Strand Hall and £3,000 for alterations and its conversion for use for Eisteddfodau, drama and musical culture.

He paid for the extension to the churchyard at Llanewedd and his memorial was made from Llanelwedd stone.

He and his wife are buried together.

Councillor Hammond said; “I am really pleased that the work on Mr Lants grave has been finished, and to such a high standard. It’s only right that the communities he gave so much to respects his memory in this way.

“The Town Council is grateful for the great work done by RW Evans and Son, as well as to Llandrindod Town Council and Llanelwedd Community Council for their donations towards the costs”