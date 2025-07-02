Graffiti at historic Bronllys Castle sparks a police investigation

More examples of the graffiti at Bronllys Castle

Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating a report of heritage crime at Bronllys Castle

Bronllys Castle. Image: geograph.org.uk

Graffiti has been etched on to the interior walls of the castle, which classifies as criminal damage.

The incident happened sometime between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, June 28.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said: “Heritage crime is any unlawful activity which harms historic assets including buildings, monuments, parks, gardens and landscapes.

“Some of these assets are protected by specific criminal offences but heritage crime often takes the form of ‘general’ offences such as theft, criminal damage, anti-social behaviour which are equally damaging to historic assets and interfere with the public’s understanding and enjoyment of them.”

If anyone has information about this incident (Ref: 25000539649) or, something that has happened to a heritage site, they can report it to the police online at https://orlo.uk/0W9Vb

If an incident involving a heritage site is happening now, call 999.

Bronllys Castle is a motte and bailey fortress standing south of Bronllys, towards Talgarth. The original castle, constructed of wood, was founded in or soon after 1100 by Richard Fitz Pons, the owner of the nearby Herefordshire barony of Clifford, who was a supporter of Bernard of Neufmarché.

In 1144 Roger Fitzmiles, Earl of Hereford, detached the land surrounding Bronllys from the Lordship of Brecknock, and gave it to Richard's son, Walter de Clifford, who then rebuilt the castle in stone.

In the 20th century Cadw, the arm of the Welsh Assembly charged with care of historic monuments, took over guardianship and maintenance of the castle which is open to the public. Ownership remains vested with the owners of the adjacent Bronllys Castle House. Last sold in 1986, in 2023 the estate was again marketed for sale