KGM muscles in on the SUV action

When introducing a new car, a clever gimmick can certainly catch attention. Naming an SUV the Actyon does just that. KGM (formerly SsangYong) launched this new model with the razzmatazz of a film premiere - lights, camera, action.

First impressions

But is it box office? First impressions are positive, though it enters a fiercely competitive sector dominated by the likes of the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai. The Actyon takes a value-for-money approach, offering one high-specification trim at £36,995, it undercuts key rivals by more than £2,000.

The name "Actyon" blends Act Young and Act On, reflecting KGM’s philosophy of “Practical Creativity.” This translates into a spacious cabin and load area, paired with a lively and fairly economical petrol engine.

Sitting below the larger Rexton, the Actyon is powered by a 1.5-litre GDi turbocharged engine producing 163 PS, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. Performance is adequate, with 0–60 mph taking around 10.5 seconds, and fuel economy is roughly 33 mpg.

Sharp styling

Exterior styling features sharp LED lighting, a prominent grille, pronounced wheel arches, and 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior is spacious and refined, with effective sound deadening and Michelin tyres that help keep cabin noise low.

The interior is generously equipped with high-quality soft-touch materials, dual 12.3-inch screens, one for infotainment, the other a digital real-time display, and a long list of goodies and safety features. These include intelligent adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and heated/ventilated Kappa leather seats.

On the road

This SUV focuses on practicality over pure performance, reaching 60 mph in about 10.5 seconds. The responsive paddle shifters sharpen the experience, and there’s ample torque for easy overtaking. It handles confidently, with direct steering that feels at home on winding lanes although some body roll is inevitable given the size of the vehicle.

The trade-off comes with efficiency, however. Modest fuel economy around 33 mpg and CO2 emissions of 194g/km result in less favourable running costs and Benefit-in-Kind tax.

The ride is on the firmer side, but not uncomfortable with cabin noise and vibrations minimised through sound-deadening materials, laminated front door glass, and Michelin noise-cancelling tyres that reduce road noise by a claimed 50 per cent.

Practicality and storage

The generous stowage space offers 668 litres of cargo capacity, which can be expanded to a cavernous 1,568 litres by folding the rear seats flat—all easily accessible via the standard powered tailgate.

Beyond the main compartment a hidden compartment beneath the load floor, a spacious centre console, integrated rear seat storage, and large, practical door trays add to the practicality.

Safety kit is comprehensive, featuring multiple airbags, lane assist, automatic emergency braking, LED headlights with auto high beam, rain-sensing wipers, and parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

Verdict

Overall, the Actyon represents a promising fresh start under the KGM rebrand. With its attractive pricing, strong warranty, and high equipment level, it stands out as a thoughtful newcomer in the crowded SUV market. It is also backed by a 5-year/unlimited-mileage manufacturer’s warranty..

Factfile