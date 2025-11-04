The updated Honda HR-V e:HEV

Honda produces some stylish cars. The Civic, and particularly the thrilling Type-R, springs to mind.

While the new HR-V may not share that model's glamour, it is a good-looking, practical vehicle featuring a new colour palette, more technically advanced options, and improved economy.

A mid-sized, self-charging full-hybrid SUV, it is priced from £32,950. Key features include a large boot space of up to 1,274 litres and a claimed driving range of up to 459 miles. The three trim levels are Elegance, Advance, driven here, from £33,030, and the range-topping Advance Style at just over £38,000.

All models are well-equipped, with the base Elegance offering LED headlights, a rearview camera, heated front seats, parking sensors, and automatic wipers.

This mid-range Advance model adds LED headlights with cornering and adaptive beam functions, a power tailgate, and a heated leather steering wheel.

While the Civic, and particularly the rapid Type-R, define Honda's sporty style, the HR-V may just be the brand's smarter, more ingenious proposition.

Sleek and smart

With its sleek profile and full-width LED lightbar, this compact SUV has a stylish road presence. This is highlighted by a signature crystal black grille, darkened LED headlamps, smart alloys, and an elegant rear lightbar.

High-tech Interior

At the heart of the cabin is a clear nine-inch touchscreen, controlling smartphone connectivity, infotainment, and navigation.

These are all accessible through the updated My Honda+ app on your smartphone, which lets you remotely control and monitor the vehicle with functions for locking doors, starting the engine, and checking fuel levels.

Ingenious and economical

The clever and economical e:HEV powertrain pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, generating 129bhp. It seamlessly switches between electric, hybrid, and engine-drive modes to optimise efficiency, achieving a claimed 52.3 mpg - a figure I matched and occasionally exceeded.

The performance is decent, not Type-R bonkers, but genuinely impressive in its efficiency. Drivers can select Sport, Econ, or Normal modes. Hit the Sport option, and the throttle response sharpens for a more engaging drive, while steering wheel paddles allow you to adjust the level of energy regeneration.

Versatile and practical

Despite its compact appearance, it offers plenty of room. The cabin feels light, airy, and upmarket, with a commanding driving position and logically placed controls for minimal distraction.

Its ingenious one-pull folding ‘Magic’ rear seats allow long items like skis, bikes, or camping equipment to be transported with ease. Boot capacity is generous for a car of its size, complemented by practical features like a hard-wearing rubber mat for wet equipment like wellies.

Ride and safety

Ride and handling are composed. While the driving dynamics emphasise comfort, revisions to the suspension and steering provide more direct cornering and a smoother ride. Honda says noise and vibration have been reduced, contributing to a quiet and refined cabin - a claim that was hard to argue with.

Safety kit is comprehensive, with a suite of active and passive safety systems as standard, including a full range of airbags. The Honda SENSING technology uses a new wider-angle high-definition camera for enhanced collision and lane departure warning, making it feel as safe as houses.

Factfile