Stylish Suzuki S Cross SUV makes financial sense

In the crowded and highly competitive world of compact SUVs, the Suzuki S-Cross has always carved out a sensible space. It has a loyal customer base who are confident in the product. It may not feature some of the bells and whistles and luxurious touches of rivals, but this latest version, with a series of upgrades, offers great value for money in a tight market. Having said that, some of the features, especially on the range-topping Ultra, are real high-end, like the full sliding sunroof and clever 360-degree camera.

With the comprehensive 2026 model year update, the S Cross is better looking, has an improved interior, and efficient hybrid engine technology, including a 48V mild hybrid option with manual transmission driven here, and a new full hybrid version.

Smart new design

Both look good and now feature a sleek yet, at the same time, muscular design for a strong road presence. It is arguably Suzuki’s best-looking vehicle with a raised bonnet line, a piano black front grille, and new, sharp three-LED position headlamps. The back end features larger combination lamps and the look is completed by roof rails and an integrated rear spoiler. There are two models: Motion and the Ultra driven here.

Hi-tech well well-equipped cabin

The cabin is designed around a large new nine-inch infotainment display that features smartphone connectivity as standard across both grades, the infotainment system and a three-dimensional navigation map and the system also allows the driver to use certain smartphone applications with MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection.

The interior is not only practical but also packed with equipment, including dual-zone automatic air conditioning, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, and front and rear parking sensors.

It also a 4.2-inch display that shows a range of information, including engine output and torque data, fuel consumption, average speed, acceleration and brake operation as well as driving G-force tracking. This Ultra grade adds, which adds polished alloy wheels, leather upholstery and a large panoramic sunroof consisting of two individually sliding glass panels which extends over the front and rear seats.

Standout features

Another standout feature on the Ultra is the 360-view camera, which is fitted as standard equipment and is equipped with four cameras linked to the central display to provide a clear all-round view to the driver. Functions include a 3D opening view which enables the driver to check surroundings before moving off and a birds-eye view which makes parking this SUV an absolute doddle.

Efficient hybrid powertrain

This model features the 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol engine uses a belt-driven motor-generator. It assists the petrol engine for a torque boost during acceleration, recovers energy during braking and deceleration to charge the 48V battery.It enables smooth engine stop/start and coasting reduces engine load and fuel consumption.

This model featured the slick shifting, six-speed manual gearbox, but new for the S Cross is the six-speed fully automatic transmission, available for both Motion and Ultra grades. The transmission also includes paddle shifters for a more engaging drive.

Impressive Fuel Economy

Economy is good on this model, with more than 50mpg delivered over an extended drive. The official combined mpg for the two-wheel-drive manual model is 52.3mpg, making the performance of this four-wheel-drive model all the more impressive.

All-wheel drive

This Ultra grade comes with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP ‘Select’ four-wheel-drive system as standard. This system delivers an agile and surefooted performance, dismissing country lanes and adverse weather with ease. The system features four driver-selectable modes – Auto, Sport, Snow, and Lock – for safe and enjoyable driving across various surfaces. A key technological advancement is the feed-forward function, which sends torque to the rear wheels before slippage occurs, enhancing stability rather than simply reacting to a loss of grip. The pin-sharp steering keeps the car firmly in the direction you point it, and the grip is huge, providing a confident and capable drive that feels limpet-like when needed.

Comprehensive safety

The safety features are comprehensive, with both active and passive equipment standard across the range. These include seven airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems like Dual Sensor Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Verdict

Now even smarter looking, the S-Cross stands out as a stylish, well-equipped, and versatile compact SUV, offering good value and a strong set of features.

Factfile