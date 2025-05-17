AT35 takes Isuzu pick-up to the limit

For workhorses like a pick-up truck, it takes something special to turn heads and become a talking point. Such is the case with the AT35, a modified version of the new Isuzu D-Max launched this year.

Sitting on huge tyres, with a bright orange livery and dazzling roof lights, this imposing beast - and it is a huge beast - it certainly looks the part, even if its primary role is as an off-road explorer. But perhaps it also doubles as a lifestyle statement, capable of accommodating five and with a huge stowage space.

The AT35 grabs attention with flared wheel arches, Arctic Trucks side steps, mud flaps, and distinctive AT35 badging. Additional touches include roof rails, a rear multifunction receiver.

A cherry on the cake accessory is the Lazer Light Sports Bar, sitting on top of the cabin.

The light array shoots out floodlight-type beam bright enough to light up a jungle path or farm track, but not much appreciated by oncoming motorists on the high street.

Practical features include remote central locking for the tailgate, wireless phone charger, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) for improved safety , locking wheel nuts and even. colour-coded tyre valve caps

Developed with Icelandic off-road specialists Arctic Trucks, this hardcore variant is powered by a 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering 164 PS and 360 Nm of torque, paired with either a manual or automatic gearbox driven here. It’s not the quietest—especially on start-up—but once moving, the noise fades into the background.

Key off-road enhancements include:

Dual all-wheel-drive modes (high and low range)

Locking rear differential

Reinforced chassis with Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension

35° approach angle for climbing steep inclines

800mm wading depth and ability to traverse 40° side slopes

With a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and one-tonne payload, the AT35 is as capable on worksites as it is on adventures. Features like Trailer Sway Control and Hill Descent Control enhance stability, while its claimed 30 mpg fuel economy is respectable for two-tonne-odd hunk of metal.

The load bed includes expedition-ready tie-downs and a remotely lockable, weatherproof roller cover. However, the weekly shop might need to go on the back seat. Even so, everyday items can be stowed in the rear bay via securing ties.

Inside, the AT35 blends rugged capability with comfort via leather upholstery, with heated front seats offering a touch of luxury, comfort and durability. It also features dual-zone climate control and other creature comforts.

The dashboard is dominated by a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in sat nav, together with an eight-speaker premium sound system. This is complemented by a seven-inch screen that delivers real-time information to the driver.

While optimised for off-roading, the D-Max handles tarmac reasonably well – though unladen, it can feel bouncy. However, the commanding driving position ensures excellent visibility, and the upgraded suspension keeps it stable through bends. For the record, it hits 60mph in around 12.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 112, although almost certainly not a priority when considering this type of vehicle.

The AT35 comes packed with safety tech, including traffic sign recognition, full complement of airbags, auto autonomous braking, forward collision warning, lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

An intriguing choice

The Arctic Trucks AT35 transforms an already more than capable D-Max into something with real presence. It’s rugged enough for serious off-roading, practical for work demands, and stylish enough to make a lifestyle statement. While the diesel engine isn’t the smoothest, few pick-ups match its style and capability - not to mention a five-year/125k miles warranty.