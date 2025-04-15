Kia takes on the best with EV9

Kia has transformed itself in just a few years. The shift began after the financial crash when the scrappage scheme helped boost sales by offering affordable, high-value cars with strong trade-in deals. Kia built its reputation on reliability and affordability, backed by an industry-leading seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty. Now, the brand has gatecrashed the premium market with its first luxury flagship – the £65,000-plus EV9.

A striking design

The EV9 is a striking, SUV built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (e-GMP), powered by a 99.8 kWh battery. It follows Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy - whatever that means. Love it or not, the EV9 commands attention with its rugged look, 21-inch alloys, integrated roof bars, and pop-out door handles.

Spacious, sustainable cabin

Inside, it is huge, bright and airy, and packed with premium tech. The dual 12.3-inch screens handle infotainment and driver info, while sustainable materials like recycled fabrics and vegan leather give it an eco-friendly edge. Available as a six or seven seater, this model features six seats, with two swivelling ‘captain’s chairs’ in the middle row, heated/cooled seats, and one-touch access to the third row.

The vehicle offers van like capacity when the second and third row seats are folded, a huge 2,320 litres. The so-called frunk adds another 90 litres, but often houses the charging cable.

Highlights include a head-up display, wireless charging, fingerprint login, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and seven-year free Kia Connect, which features real-time traffic, charging points, remote app controls. The panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel.

Power and performance

There are three trims: Air (RWD, 200bhp, 349-mile range) and GT-Line/GT-Line S (AWD, 378bhp, 313-mile range). The AWD model tested here hits 0-60mph in 5.3 seconds – impressive for a near-three-ton SUV. With 800V charging, the EV9 can recharge from 10-80% in just 24 minutes.

Despite its size, the EV9 is fairly agile, with minimal body roll and a smooth ride. The suspension has been specifically designed soaks up bumps and potholes our worst roads offer, while one-pedal driving which is adjustable via steering paddles, adds to the ease of driving while helping regenerate the battery. It’s also incredibly quiet, thanks to advanced soundproofing with little wind or tyre noise.

Safety a key factor

The EV9 comes loaded with safety tech, including a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise, and terrain mode for light off-roading.

A Game-Changer for Kia

The EV9 blends eco-credentials, practicality, and premium appeal. Yes, it’s pricey, but with the seven-year warranty and cutting-edge tech, it shows Kia can now compete with the best.