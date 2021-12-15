Here are all the cars that still qualify for the Government’s plug-in car grant

MG5

The Government has today (Dec 15) announced that it is changing its plug-in car grant, slashing the amount from £2,500 to £1,500 while lowering the price cap from £35,000 to £32,000 in the process.

This does mean that many electric cars have become a lot more expensive than before, but what about the cars that are still included? Fortunately, there are still a number of electric vehicles that can qualify for the grant – and here they are.

Fiat 500

The electric 500 feels far nippier than the regular petrol version

Fiat’s stylish 500 has proved to be a hit in the EV market, bringing the looks and charm that the original was famed for but with a cutting-edge electric powertrain offering up to 199 miles of range between charges.Fortunately, the 500 Electric’s £22,995 pre-grant starting price means that it comes in well under that new price cap, while even high-specification models will be able to take advantage of the grant. In fact, all bar the very top-trim convertible version 500 qualifies for the grant.

Honda e (entry-level trim only)

The Honda e really got people talking when it hit the market thanks to its futuristic looks and equally high-tech interior. With a range of up to 137 miles it’s definitely designed for the city, while its compact size and teeny turning circle really help in urban areas.Plus, with its £31,665 starting price, entry-level e models will just qualify for the grant. That said, top-spec Advance models – which start from £34,165 – will now be excluded.

Hyundai Kona Electric (39kWh battery only)

Hyundai’s Kona has proved a real hit in the firm’s line-up, offering a decent amount of range and a clever level of standard equipment and technology. However, it too has been affected by this recent change, meaning that now only the entry-level 39kWh version can qualify for the grant.Though you still get the same styling and well-made interior, the change means that you miss out on the top level range of 300 miles in big-battery versions and instead get 189 miles.

Mazda MX-30 (range-topping GT Sport Tech trim excluded)

The MX-30 incorporates many of the features people love about Mazda cars. It’s smartly styled and has a well-made interior, while it’s also good to drive and easy to live with. A range of 124 miles means it offers less than many others on sale today, but if you’re doing shorter trips or commutes it should be enough.It still qualifies for the grant, too. With a starting price of £28,645, it comes in well under the new cap, though range-topping GT Sport Tech trim levels are now excluded.

MG5

The MG5 feels composed out on the road

MG has been quietly expanding its electric car line-up, offering some of the most affordable EVs on the market. Its MG5 also takes the title as the first electric estate car in the UK, meaning it delivers practicality as well as efficient running.At £28,995, the MG5 in standard form qualifies for the newly-changed grant. Plus, more equipment-heavy ‘Exclusive’ models, at £31,495, sneak under the new threshold too.

MG ZS EV (SE trim only)

It’s not just the MG5 being offered by MG in the electric car segment. It also has the ZS EV – a medium-size SUV with a decent range of up to 271 miles. It’s packed with standard equipment, too.Now, it’s solely entry-level SE trim cars which qualify for the grant owing to their starting price of £30,995. Sadly, both Trophy and Trophy Connect versions now fall foul of the changes and don’t qualify for the grant.

Mini Electric (Level 1 and 2 cars only)

Mini’s stylish Electric hatch has transplanted what people love about the brand into an electric vehicle. Incorporating Mini’s retro looks and a well-made interior, the Electric has proven to be a popular model. It offers up to 145 miles of range, too.The change in grant means that now, only Level 1 and Level 2-specification cars are available with the grant, with higher-grade Level 3 and Collection grades now excluded.

Nissan Leaf (Acenta and N-Connecta only)

The Nissan Leaf has been a mainstay in the electric car segment for many years now, having been one of the pioneers of the technology. These days, the Leaf is just as popular as ever with its decent range and well-made interior striking a chord with buyers.With these changes, you’re still able to get your hands on a Leaf with the grant included, but it now only applies to Acenta and N-Connecta-specification cars, with higher-level cars now excluded.

Peugeot e-208 (Active Premium and Allure Premium only)

Peugeot’s compact e-208 really punches above its weight when it comes to long-leggedness, with its 217-mile range being one of the best in the segment. At £28,225, it also offers great value-for-money, with even base-spec cars bringing plenty of standard equipment.As a result of today’s changes, only entry-level Active Premium and Allure Premium specification e-208 models qualify for the grant, with high-end grades now excluded.

Renault Zoe (entry-level Play trim only)

Renault’s Zoe has been a feature in the EV segment for a little while now but it has evolved and adapted to become even better than before. Despite being compact in size, it offers up to 245 miles of range, too.These new changes mean that you can still get your hands on a Zoe with a grant included, but it can only be entry-level ‘Play’ specification cars – higher grades have now been excluded.

Smart EQ Fortwo

Smart pivoted to become an electric-only brand a little while ago, with battery powertrains seeming like a great fit for these compact city cars. Still impressively small, the Fortwo remains a great option for those driving in areas where space is at a premium.Thankfully, the entire Fortwo range still qualifies for the grant, including both coupe and cabriolet models. Prices start from £22,250, in fact.

Smart EQ Forfour

And if you’re after a slightly larger option, then the Forfour is there to cater for you in the Smart range. Still compact but affording more interior space, the Forfour is a funky and relatively quirky EV option.With prices starting from £23,445, buyers of the Forfour can still take advantage of the grant, too.

Vauxhall Corsa-e (SE Premium and SRi Premium)

Vauxhall’s Corsa-e shares its underpinnings with the Peugeot e-208, which is why you get the same great level of standard equipment and 217-mile range as you do in its French cousin.

Fortunately, there are still Corsa-e models which qualify for the grant, namely SE Premium and SRi Premium grades.

Volkswagen e-up!

The e-Up! is Volkswagen’s smallest EV

Though Volkswagen’s ID-badged line-up of cars might’ve been affected by the grant change, the firm’s compact e-up! remains available with the saving.