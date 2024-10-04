These were the best-selling cars for September 2024

Last month saw the new 74-plate registrations hit the road. With the arrival of the new plate, there has been a small rise in new car sales compared to August’s figures – totalling 275,239 units sold, one per cent up month-on-month.

EVs saw a very strong month in sales thanks to manufacturers offering huge discounts on some of their models, with 56,387 electric cars sold over the September period.

However, despite the rise in EVs, the top 10 best-sellers are still marginally crossovers with internal-combustion engines as it seems British buyers still want that higher driving position and ease of ownership. We take a look at the top 10 best-sellers for September.

Kia Sportage – 7,482



Kia’s crossover comes with plenty of space and equipment. (Kia)

Kia’s Sportage takes the crown again as Britain’s best-selling car and it really isn’t difficult to see why. It’s great to drive, looks good and comes with plenty of standard equipment.

Furthermore, all Sportages come with the firm’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty which gives the buyer added peace of mind. It’s also practical with a decent-sized boot and plenty of space inside for occupants, making it ideal for families.

Ford Puma – 6,681



The Puma is great to drive and resembles a lot of the much loved Fiesta. (Ford)

Even though the Fiesta is no more, Ford still offers its Puma which is essentially the much-loved supermini with a higher driving position. In keeping with Ford’s reputation of making great handling cars, the Puma handles exceptionally well.

It’s also cheap to own and run, and there are Ford dealerships on every street corner. Plus, a midlife facelift this year has also kept the car looking fresh.

Nissan Juke – 6,025



The Juke has always been a popular choice among British buyers. (Nissan)

Seen as the trailblazer for the compact crossover ever since it was introduced to the market way back in 2010, the Juke has become one of the nation’s favourite cars. For 2024, the Juke received upgrades to improve its appeal even further with slighter redesigned exterior styling and a choice of new paint schemes.

The Juke features a funky design and there are plenty of different permutations to make each and every one stand out from the others as well.

Hyundai Tucson – 5,799



The Tucson offers plenty of different powertrains and is great to drive. (Hyundai)

The Sportage’s twin sister, the Hyundai Tucson, has also proven popular among British new car buyers. Ever since this latest version was introduced to the market in 2020, this large Hyundai has found many homes with growing families.

The interior has an upmarket feel and there is a wide choice of engines including petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The car recently also received a facelift which also enhanced the exterior looks and improved the interior design even further, too.

Tesla Model Y – 5,799



The Model Y is the only electric car in the top 10 for September. (Tesla)

The best-selling EV is Tesla’s Model Y. Even though electric car sales were on the up in September, overall it has been a tough year for EVs with the demand slowing due to their higher prices and rise in public charging costs.

This American SUV still proves to be a popular one for company car drivers and those wanting to go down the EV route.

With a decent electric range and lots of standard equipment, it’s no wonder why a lot of people have jumped on the EV bandwagon with this car. Plus, thanks to the firm’s supercharging network, range anxiety is a thing of the past when you own a Tesla.

Nissan Qashqai – 5,239



The Qashqai has been a great success for the Japanese firm. (Nissan)

Built in Britain, the Qashqai really has become a landmark car for the Japanese firm. This year, an extensive facelift was introduced to improve its appeal even more, with the car receiving a new front end and redesigned tail lights.

Inside, there is a larger infotainment touchscreen and the hybrid e-Power system has been upgraded to make the drivetrain even more efficient than it was before.

Volkswagen Polo – 4,657



The Polo is well built and very grown-up to drive. (Volkswagen)

The only supermini on this list is Volkswagen’s smallest model – the Polo. Recently, it has been seen as cliche to call it a ‘baby Golf’ but that’s because it essentially is a slightly smaller version of the firm’s famous hatchback.

Underneath the car may share the same underpinnings as in the Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza, but in terms of its looks, interior design and quality, there’s no denying that the Polo is very grown-up and could easily be just as practical and is cheaper than its larger sibling.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 4,327



The Tiguan is practical and very versatile. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s Tiguan is a practical, sensible and versatile SUV that many people buy due to its dependability and versatility. This latest generation car is good to drive and offers plenty of equipment to keep most families entertained. Also, a host of standard safety features and a very large boot means that most buyers will find the Tiguan fits into their lives very easily.

Ford Kuga – 4,066



The Kuga recently received a new face and updated infotainment system. (Ford)

Another car on this list which has received a facelift for this year is Ford’s Kuga SUV. Available with a selection of petrol, hybrid and plug-in powertrains, the Kuga is great to drive, handles well and offers plenty of interior space.

It also looks good and the new front end gives it the same identity as other Ford models in the range, too.

Volkswagen Golf – 3,974



The Golf is the bench setter when it comes to small family hatchbacks. (Volkswagen)

Now that it’s 50 years old, the Golf has become Volkswagen’s bread and butter of cars. No matter what the firm does to it, it always sells incredibly well and that’s because it’s an almost complete package.

It’s sensible, frugal, efficient, refined, quiet, comfortable and above all else – practical. The latest eighth-generation recently received a facelift which improved the user interface and some cosmetic exterior upgrades to keep it looking fresh against its competition.