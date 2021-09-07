These are the car-themed gadgets to check out this month

Worx Cube Vac

The summer might have officially drawn to a close, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. In fact, many people choose September and onwards to head out onto the open road, with the mid-week roads usually being a little quieter than they are during summer holidays.

But what should you pack for your journey? We’ve found some great items to take with you, as well as some more kid-friendly options.

McLaren GT Ride-On

£163 to £264

The GT ride on receives McLaren’s trademark dihedral doors

>

The McLaren GT Ride-On is a child-friendly version of the firm’s long-distance supercar that features dihedral doors – just like the real thing – as well as working brake lights and a realistic engine sound.

You can even get it with a working screen capable of playing MP4 files from an SD card.

Mazda accessories range

Various prices

Mazda now offers a wide range of accessories

>

Mazda recently announced a range of accessories for the cars in its range.

It’s a wide-ranging list of features, too, including helpful items such as a cycle pack with roof bars and bike attachments, or a performance pack for the popular MX-5, which adds a suspension-lowering kit for a more performance-orientated look.

The firm’s CX-5 SUV can also be fitted with a pet pack, including a dog guard and rear boot mat.

Leatherman Free P4

£169.95

The Free P4 has been designed with one-handed opening in mind

>

A good multi-tool is always useful, be it for mending certain aspects of your car or cracking open a beer at the campsite! Leatherman is one of the best makers of multi-tools around, having been creating them for decades.

We really like the Free P4. It’s been designed to be operated with one hand, with magnetic opening and closing for a smooth action. Despite having 21 tools – ranging from wire cutters to spring-action scissors – it weighs only slightly more than a mobile phone. Remember to always consult local laws and regulations before using and carrying a multi-tool.

Worx Cube Vac

£99.99

The Cube Vac works with Worx’s range of batteries

>

Keeping your car clean and tidy can often prove to be a struggle, particularly if you’re using it all of the time.

The Worx Cube Vac is a quick and easy way to give your car a quick spruce-up, with the flexible hose and lightweight design making it ideal for the car.