Lexus UX model range gets refresh with new trim levels

The Lexus UX crossover has received a flurry of updates to its model range, including new trim levels and more standard equipment.

The UX is available in five specifications: Premium, F Sport Design, F Sport Design Tech, F Sport, and Takumi, which replaces the Urban, Premium, F Sport Design, F Sport Design Tech, and F Sport Takumi model structure that was in place previously.

The range starts at £38,095 for the entry-level Premium car and features wireless smartphone charging, blind spot monitoring, LED headlights and keyless entry with push button start.

All cars come with a decent amount of standard kit. (Lexus)

The F Sport Design and F Sport Design Tech models remain the same as before, with prices starting at £38,595 and £40,195 respectively. Standard kit includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear privacy glass and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

F Sport models are priced at £45,395 and include an F Sport steering wheel with paddle shifts, leather seat upholstery and adaptive suspension. Top-of-the-line Takumi cars start at £49,495 and add a 13-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, a head-up display and heated and ventilated front seats.

Under the bonnet, the UX comes as standard with a hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to an electric motor to develop 196bhp. With this setup, the UX can hit 60mph in 8.1 seconds and can manage up to a claimed 56.4mpg combined.

The revised Lexus UX range is available to order now with deliveries expected to commence later this year.