BYD’s updated Seal hits the road priced from £45,730

BYD’s upgraded Seal has gone on sale in the UK.

The electric saloon was only launched in 2023 but BYD has already seen fit to implement a range of upgrades and additions.

Priced from £45,730, the BMW i4-rivalling Seal now gets a range of updated 19-inch wheel designs, as well as three new exterior colours – Ruby Red, Obsidian Black and Lavender Grey, which join an existing trio of shades. At the rear of the car sits a more prominent BYD logo than before.

The BYD logo is now more prominent at the rear

Practicality has taken a boost, too, with the boot growing in size from 400 to 485 litres, while new tether points allow users to secure loose items. The ‘frunk’ under the bonnet has also increased in size, rising by 19 litres to 72 litres in total.

A new driver monitoring system has been included on this latest model to look for signs of fatigue in the person behind the wheel. A new system allows drivers to lock or unlock their cars via a smartphone-based keyless system, too.

New alloy wheel designs are now available

As before, the Seal uses a 15.6-inch touchscreen, while standard equipment on entry-level Design-grade cars includes LED headlights, panoramic roof and a 12-speaker sound system. There are a pair of wireless charging pads for smartphones, too.

Powertrain options remain unchanged with a single-motor Design variant bringing 354 miles of range, and a more powerful dual-motor Excellence model arriving with a claimed range of up to 323 miles. A 150kW charging speed means that both cars can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 37 minutes.

The new Seal has gone on sale, with prices starting from £45,730 for a Design model and rising to £48,730 for an Excellence.