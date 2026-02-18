Skoda celebrates 10 years of Kodiaq with Edition X

Skoda is commemorating a decade of its Kodiaq SUV with a limited-run Edition X model.

Launched in 2016, the Kodiaq arrived as the Czech brand’s flagship SUV, bringing five- or seven-seater configurations at a price tag which undercut many rivals of the time.

Today, the Kodiaq remains the firm’s key large SUV but, in its most recent form, has gained more upmarket materials as well as hybrid engines.

Edition X cars come as standard with seven seats

The new Edition X brings a high level of standard equipment to showcase just what the Kodiaq can do, with features such as 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels and a full exterior styling pack with black D-pillar accents, a dark chrome front grille and chrome roof rails included.

Inside, there’s a combination of perforated black leather and artificial leather for the seats, with the driver’s chair getting electric adjustability and a memory function.

All Edition X cars also get LED Matrix headlights, LED rear lights with dynamic indicators and keyless entry. The boot is electric as standard, too.

The interior gets leather seats and an electrically adjustable driver’s chair

The Edition X is only available with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine, bringing 148bhp through a seven-speed automatic gearbox. As standard, the Edition X comes in a seven-seater configuration as standard, too.

Skoda says that the introduction of the Edition X leaves the rest of the Kodiaq range ‘unchanged’ with five specifications to choose from, including high-end L&K and vRS models.

The new Edition X will go on sale from April 16, with prices starting at £40,590.