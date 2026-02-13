Ducati celebrates 100th anniversary with Formula 73

Ducati is marking its centenary year with a special-edition motorcycle that pays tribute to some of its classic models.

Limited to 873 numbered units, the Formula 73 has been built in the spirit of the 750 Super Sport Desmo, which went down in history as one of Ducati’s most important models.

The 750 Super Sport Desmo was the first Ducati road motorcycle to use a desmodromic valve timing system, something which had previously only been used on the firm’s racing bikes.

The bikes are being built in strictly limited numbers

The new cafe racer is a true reinterpretation of that classic bike from 1973, with its slim silhouette and classic-inspired front design. It’s powered by an 803cc Desmodue engine with 73bhp, while an exhaust – developed by specialists Termignoni – has been created to give the Formula 73 a ‘full and evocative voice’.

In classic fashion, the Formula 73 also gets a steel trellis frame painted in aqua green, while its 17-inch spoked alloy wheels get modern Pirelli Diablo Ross IV tyres for the best-possible grip.

Classic design touches are used across the bike

Like a modern Ducati, the Formula 73 gets a full quick shift system for the gearbox, as well as DTC traction control, cornering ABS and two riding modes.

Ducati says that a full range of ‘technical garments’ that mirror the bike’s design – including a special Arai helmet and a leather jacket – will be available to those who purchase a Formula 73. The Italian firm says that first bikes will arrive in European dealerships this spring, but has not disclosed a price as yet.