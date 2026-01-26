These are the cheapest hybrids on sale today

Hybrids are a great alternative for those who are not quite ready to switch to an EV.

They combine a petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver ultra-low running costs, and a refined driving experience.

Unlike a plug-in hybrid or PHEV, hybrid cars use a petrol engine as a generator; powering the car at higher speeds to charge up the on-board electric motor, which means it doesn’t need plugging in. Around town, the electric motor is used to enable the vehicle to drive on battery power, which lowers CO2 emissions and improves fuel consumption.

The cars on this list are affordable, come with lots of standard kit, and should be very cheap to run.

So, if you’re thinking about buying a hybrid, which ones are the cheapest on the market today?

MG3 – £19,245



The MG3 is the UK’s cheapest new hybrid at £19,245. (MG)

The MG3 is currently Britain’s cheapest new hybrid with a starting price of just £19,245.

The MG3 is a five-door supermini that rivals the likes of the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris. It’s equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce a combined 194bhp, can achieve up to a claimed 64.2mpg on the combined cycle and produces just 100g/km of CO2.

The MG3 is surprisingly good to drive, while it comes with a decent amount of standard kit, including a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, satellite navigation and a seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Renault Clio – £19,495



The Clio is a stylish and affordable hybrid supermini. (Renault)

The Renault Clio is a stylish and efficient supermini that comes with the added benefit of a hybrid powertrain.

The powertrain consists of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired to an electric motor that generates 143bhp, can achieve a claimed 67.3mpg and produces 98g/km of CO2.

The Clio is well-equipped, is decent to drive, and provides a boot capacity of 301 litres, which is bigger than the Toyota Yaris’ 286-litre capacity.

MG ZS – £22,745

The ZS is a well-equipped and practical hybrid SUV. (MG)

The ZS represents excellent value for money for those looking for a practical, well-equipped small family SUV with a hybrid powertrain.

Under the bonnet, the ZS Hybrid+ comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor that delivers a claimed fuel consumption figure of 55.4mpg and emits 115g/km of CO2.

Just like its smaller MG3 sibling, all ZS’ come with an impressive standard equipment list, which consists of a reversing camera, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and seven-inch digital driver’s display.

Also, with a 443-litre boot capacity on offer, that’s 43 litres more than what you’ll find on a Skoda Kamiq, making the ZS a very tempting choice for someone looking for an efficient and capable SUV.

Dacia Jogger – £23,330



Dacia’s Jogger represents excellent value for money. (Dacia)

If you need the added benefit of seven seats, then the Dacia Jogger could be the perfect counterpart.

Not only is it the cheapest seven-seat hybrid on sale, but its excellent levels of standard equipment, efficient powertrain and acres of interior space makes it one of the best bang for your buck cars on the market.

The Jogger Hybrid is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor that produces 153bhp and can deliver a claimed 61.4mpg.

This Dacia is also a very easy car to drive, thanks to its light controls and large glass areas, to make it easy to see out of.

Toyota Yaris – £23,845



The Yaris is one of the best hybrids on the market. (Toyota)

Toyota is the pioneer when it comes to hybrid powertrains and the Yaris was one of the first superminis to go on sale with a petrol-electric setup.

The latest model is not only one of the cheapest new hybrids on the market, it’s also one of the best. That is thanks to its standard 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor, which can be specified with 114bhp and 129bhp power outputs, providing claimed fuel consumption figures of up to 70.6mpg and 67.2mpg, respectively.

The Yaris is great to drive with nicely weighted steering, a well-balanced chassis and it corners very well.

GWM Haval Jolion Pro – £23,995



The GWM Haval Jolion Pro is priced from £23,995. (GWM)

You may have never heard of it, but the GWM Haval Jolion Pro is a compact Chinese SUV that comes as standard with hybrid power.

GWM stands for ‘Great Wall Motors’ and has been selling commercial vehicles in the UK for more than a decade.

The Haval Jolion Pro is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor that can deliver a claimed 47mpg and 118g/km of CO2.

It’s also very well-equipped for the money, with all models boasting a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and LED headlights.

Dacia Duster – £25,095



The Duster is great value for money. (Dacia)

One of the best small, affordable SUVs on the market is the Dacia Duster on account of its rugged off-road capabilities, practical interior and efficient hybrid powertrain.

The Duster’s hybrid setup uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 153bhp and can manage 60.1mpg on the combined cycle.

The car’s robust interior also makes it the ideal family car, while there is plenty of space in the back for average-sized adults and the Duster’s 496-litre boot capacity makes it one of the best-in-class for luggage space.