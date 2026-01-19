These are the best plug-in hybrids arriving in 2026

There are several electrified models to get excited about this year, with plenty of them featuring a plug-in hybrid setup.

Plug-in hybrids are seen as the ‘stepping stone’ towards an EV, thanks to their standard electric motors and on-board battery packs, which allow them to travel certain distances on electric power.

Over the next 12 months, there are lots of PHEVs coming to the market, and the cars on this list will offer the latest battery technology and impressive claimed electric ranges.

So, if you’re thinking about buying a new plug-in hybrid this year, what are the best models arriving on our shores?

Audi RS5 Avant PHEV

The RS5 Avant will be revealed later this year. (Audi)

The Audi A5 is a great car for those looking for a practical family saloon or estate, but the range will be extended with the arrival of the hot RS5 Avant.

Not only will it come as standard in a more practical estate guise, but it will also be coming to the UK with an optional plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Images of the production car are yet to be revealed, although it’s likely to get a tuned version of the standard A5 Avant PHEV’s setup, which is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 20.7kWh battery pack that can take the car a claimed 66 miles on electric power.

The RS5 Avant will gain beefier bumpers, flared wheel arches, chunkier wheels and a driver-focused interior when the car makes its world debut later this year.

Denza Z9GT



The new Z9GT is Denza’s first foray into the UK market. (Denza)

Denza is making its debut in the UK this year with the launch of the Z9GT.

Denza is the premium sub-brand of the Chinese giant, BYD, and the Z9GT will be a direct competitor to the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Audi e-tron GT.

Under the bonnet, the car will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to three electric motors and a 38kWh battery pack to produce an impressive 846bhp and can hit 60mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Denza also claims that its standard 38kWh battery and electric motors can take the car a class-leading 125 miles on electric power.

The Z9GT boasts lots of on-board tech such as rear-wheel steering and ‘Compass U-Turn’ technology, which allows the car to pivot 360 degrees at a standstill using its rear wheels.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV



The Outlander PHEV will kickstart Mitsubishi’s return to the UK next summer. (Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi is returning to the UK, and it will kickstart its arrival with the latest generation of its Outlander PHEV.

The Outlander PHEV is an important car for the Japanese firm as it was one of Mitsubishi’s best-selling models for the UK market.

This latest iteration features a new exterior design and a more upmarket interior to take on premium models from BMW and Mercedes.

Under the bonnet, there is a 2.4-litre petrol engine mated to front and rear-mounted electric motors to make four-wheel drive and more than 300bhp.

However, Mitsubishi has not revealed the size of the car’s battery pack or its claimed electric range at this stage.

Omoda 7



The Omoda 7 is a midsize plug-in hybrid SUV. (Omoda)

Omoda is a Chinese brand that is rapidly growing in popularity in the UK, offering affordable coupe-esque SUVs.

The latest model to join the firm’s line-up is the 7 SUV, which will utilise a plug-in hybrid setup with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor and 18.3kWh battery pack, which produces 201bhp and can take the car a claimed 56 miles on electric power.

The 7 will be going up against the likes of the Kia Sportage and Volkswagen Tiguan when it arrives in UK showrooms later this year.

Toyota RAV4



The new RAV4 will be a plug-in hybrid only for the UK market. (Toyota)

The Toyota RAV4 is about to enter its sixth-generation, which will offer new and improved exterior styling, a tech-focused cabin and an updated plug-in hybrid powertrain.

It will use a reworked version of the old car’s PHEV drivetrain, which is a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a larger 22.7kWh battery pack. Toyota claims the new car can travel up to 62 miles on electric power, which is 18 miles further compared to the previous PHEV model. There will be front and four-wheel drive models available, producing 264bhp and 300bhp, respectively.

Inside, there is a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen and lots of physical buttons.

The new RAV4 will go on sale in the spring, with final prices and specifications to be revealed soon.